10 Worst Love Is Blind Couples Still Together, Ranked

Love Is Blind has given us some wildly unpredictable couples. That’s what keeps us watching season after season. But the real shocker is that some of these rocky romances have actually lasted past the season finales.

1. Tiffany & Brett (Season 4)

Our “least bad” couple made the top ten mostly because the pool of Love Is Blind couples who’ve lasted isn’t much longer than ten total. Tiffany and Brett are doing okay, but with high expectations on her side and Brett’s quiet endurance, there’s a faint sense of pressure that one day something could give. For now, though, they’re solid—at least compared to the rest!

2. Lauren & Cameron (Season 1)

This fan-favorite pair looks rock-solid on the outside, but their “too perfect” image occasionally feels more like a reality show strategy than real life. Still, they’ve made it work so far, and maybe that’s the secret: keeping up appearances for the public. At least they’re putting in the work, and they’ve been around since the beginning, so they earn their place near the top of the list.

3. Amy & Johnny (Season 6)

Amy and Johnny’s relationship is either the world’s longest honeymoon or they’re both ignoring some red flags. Family dynamics are strong, but when that’s the glue holding a couple together, it might be time to check the expiration date.

4. Bliss & Zack (Season 4)

Bliss and Zack found love after his failed first engagement. While they seem happy together, there’s a lingering question mark given that start. Zack’s past decisions and Bliss’s reluctance to fully trust make this a relationship that’s just fragile enough to keep us watching closely.

5. Alexa & Brennon (Season 3)

These two have weathered the ups and downs together, but let’s be honest: Alexa’s ready to take charge, and Brennon’s often left to follow. While they’re a sweet pair, their dynamic sometimes feels one-sided, as if Alexa’s the real captain. Still, they’re hanging on and happy enough—but for how long can one person carry the load?

6. Amber & Barnett (Season 1)

Known for their love of the chaotic, Amber and Barnett have lasted longer than anyone expected, making them one of the worst Love Is Blind couples still together. But they seem to thrive on bickering and banter that borders on toxic. In this home, love might have to be deaf as well as blind to have lasted so long.

7. Chelsea & Kwame (Season 4)

Kwame’s reluctant mother-in-law situation and Chelsea’s unwavering patience have given this pair a rocky foundation. The cracks keep showing, and you have to wonder if their love is running on fumes or if they’re really in it for the long haul. Either way, the tension is real, and it’s definitely not giving “forever” vibes.

8. Taylor & Garrett (Season 7)

Taylor has a knack for blowing minor issues way out of proportion, while Garrett’s questionable past and communication skills leave plenty to be desired. The science-minded couple is hanging on by a thread (or maybe a hypothesis?), but they’re giving it their best shot. And we did predict that they’d be a strong couple in Season 7. Still, it’s just too early to tell for them to be higher on the list.

9. Colleen & Matt (Season 3)

Colleen and Matt started the show with red flags. Then they lived separately for years before marriage. No one can believe that they are still together. However, as some fans have put it, it could just be Colleen’s need to be someone’s wife that’s keeping them together.

10. Lydia & Milton (Season 5)

And finally, topping the list as our “worst” couple still together is the couple that fans simply shake their heads at how they can possibly still be together, Lydia and Milton. It’s mind-blowing. Opposites attract, sure—but these two seem more likely to clash than complement each other.

And those ae the 10 worst Love Is Blind couples that are still together.

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix

