Wuthering Waves: All Pre-Registration Rewards and How to Claim Them

With an upcoming release in just a few days, Wuthering Waves offers a few generous items for players who completed its pre-registration process beforehand. These include some free summons for the game’s gacha, and here’s how to get them.

How to Complete Pre-Registration for Wuthering Waves

As Wuthering Waves is available for multiple platforms (Mobile, PC and Playstation), you have various methods for pre-registering to this game. All of them will yield the same rewards, and they can only be claimed once per account.

Pre-Registration for Android

In order to claim your rewards directly on your Android phone, head to the Play Store, search for Wuthering Waves and hit the “Pre-register” button. The game isn’t available to download immediately, and you can only do it once it’s out later this month.

Pre-Registration for iOS

Similar to Android, open the App Store and head to Wuthering Waves. Hit “Get,” and you will be automatically pre-registered for the game, being able to download it once it’s out.

Pre-Registration through Epic Games Store (PC)

Open the Epic Games Launcher and search for the game, then click “Add to Wishlist” below the Coming Soon button.

Pre-Registration Through Official Site (All Platforms)

Head to the game’s official site and hit the “Pre-register” button. Create an account if you don’t have one yet, and your email will be automatically registered for the game.

It doesn’t matter which platform you pre-register on, as long as you use the same email when logging into the game when it’s out. All rewards will be there for you as long as you use this exact email.

All Wuthering Waves Pre-Registration Rewards and How to Claim Them

Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards can be claimed through the in-game email once you get past the tutorial section of the game and are introduced to the Convene system. This happens once you do your first summons and get your free Baizhi after a few minutes of gameplay. Open your mailbox, and all of the following items will be there for claiming.

x1 Rangers’ Series Weapon

x80.000 Shell Credit

x10 Advanced Resonance Potion

x200 Astrite

x1 Sigil: En Route

x20 Lustrous Tide

These rewards are given following the pre-registration milestones Wuthering Waves had settled during the last few months. As they easily managed to reach over 30 million pre-registrations ahead of release, everyone’s getting those extras to have a perfect start on the game. It even helps out a lot if you’re thinking about rerolling an account before actually starting to play.

