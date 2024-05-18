Wuthering Waves promo art image
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Wuthering Waves: All Pre-Registration Rewards and How to Claim Them

A great jumpstart
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: May 18, 2024 05:36 pm

With an upcoming release in just a few days, Wuthering Waves offers a few generous items for players who completed its pre-registration process beforehand. These include some free summons for the game’s gacha, and here’s how to get them.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete Pre-Registration for Wuthering Waves

As Wuthering Waves is available for multiple platforms (Mobile, PC and Playstation), you have various methods for pre-registering to this game. All of them will yield the same rewards, and they can only be claimed once per account.

Pre-Registration for Android

In order to claim your rewards directly on your Android phone, head to the Play Store, search for Wuthering Waves and hit the “Pre-register” button. The game isn’t available to download immediately, and you can only do it once it’s out later this month.

Pre-Registration for iOS

Similar to Android, open the App Store and head to Wuthering Waves. Hit “Get,” and you will be automatically pre-registered for the game, being able to download it once it’s out.

Pre-Registration through Epic Games Store (PC)

Open the Epic Games Launcher and search for the game, then click “Add to Wishlist” below the Coming Soon button.

Pre-Registration Through Official Site (All Platforms)

Head to the game’s official site and hit the “Pre-register” button. Create an account if you don’t have one yet, and your email will be automatically registered for the game.

Wuthering Waves official site page showing the number of total pre-registrations as well as how to pre-register.
Image via Kuro Games

It doesn’t matter which platform you pre-register on, as long as you use the same email when logging into the game when it’s out. All rewards will be there for you as long as you use this exact email.

Related: All Voice Actors & Cast List for Wuthering Waves

All Wuthering Waves Pre-Registration Rewards and How to Claim Them

Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards can be claimed through the in-game email once you get past the tutorial section of the game and are introduced to the Convene system. This happens once you do your first summons and get your free Baizhi after a few minutes of gameplay. Open your mailbox, and all of the following items will be there for claiming.

  • x1 Rangers’ Series Weapon
  • x80.000 Shell Credit
  • x10 Advanced Resonance Potion
  • x200 Astrite
  • x1 Sigil: En Route
  • x20 Lustrous Tide
Wuthering Waves pre-registration milestones
Image via Kuro Games

These rewards are given following the pre-registration milestones Wuthering Waves had settled during the last few months. As they easily managed to reach over 30 million pre-registrations ahead of release, everyone’s getting those extras to have a perfect start on the game. It even helps out a lot if you’re thinking about rerolling an account before actually starting to play.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is XDefiant Crossplay? Answered
A row of four XDefiant characters holding guns.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is XDefiant Crossplay? Answered
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 18, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Urban Country BitLife Challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Urban Country BitLife Challenge
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 18, 2024
Read Article Is Wuthering Waves Cross Platform? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Wuthering Waves Cross Platform? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is XDefiant Crossplay? Answered
A row of four XDefiant characters holding guns.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is XDefiant Crossplay? Answered
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 18, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Urban Country BitLife Challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Urban Country BitLife Challenge
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 18, 2024
Read Article Is Wuthering Waves Cross Platform? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Wuthering Waves Cross Platform? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 17, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.