Wuthering Waves Immortal Blaze Quest Guide

In the second wave of the 1.1 update in Wuthering Waves, Changli has become the 5-star banner pull, and with her comes her Companion Story Quest “Immortal Blaze.” Here’s how to start and complete Immortal Blaze in Wuthering Waves.

How to Unlock Immortal Blaze Quest in Wuthering Waves

Changli’s Companion Story Quest will become available when players complete the Chapter 1 – Act 7 main story quest “Thaw of Eons.” Once the main story is complete, players can go to the designated location in Hongzhen to trigger the opening cut scene for the quest. A storyteller performing a local legend and a short interaction with Changli will set the stage for the rest of the quest.

Find a Place Next to a Ring & Hanging Eaves Location

Changli will give you a location to meet her but in true Changli fashion, Rover is given a riddle instead of direct instructions. Talk to the NPCs in the area to help decipher the riddle and determine the time and location of the meet-up.

This part of the quest can be a bit tricky. Players will need to go to two locations; the first location is to get a vantage point to find the second location. From the area where the storyteller was, head up the stairs. To the right is the tallest building in Hongzhen. Use the grappling hook to make your way up to the top of the building. There will be a glowing gold marker at the top. Move towards it to trigger another cut scene.

After the cutscene, glide to the pavilion Southwest from the roof. It will be marked with a purple marker. You will need to meet Changli between 13:00 and 15:00. Use the clock function from the main menu as needed.

Immortal Blaze Quest Walkthrough

The next part of the quest involves moving to different locations, talking with NPC’s and fighting some Tacet Discords. It is a fairly straightforward part of the quest.

Meet Changli by the waterfall East of the pavilion. Then follow the path and purple markers to a cave. Save the NPC named Wuli and ask him some questions. Take Wuli back to Hongzhen and talk to NPCs marked with purple markers. Talk to Fuling, Wuli’s companion. Then go talk with Xingi Go back to the cave and find Wuli’s camp. Follow the purple markers to find a broken Weiqi board. Fix it with the Chronosorter nearby by moving the marker all the way to the left. Three mirages will appear. Listen to each one. Fractsidus will appear and interrupt Rover and Changli’s investigation. You will need to fight them. Changli will become available to use as a trial character for this fight. After the fight, another cut scene will trigger, showing Rover and Changli jumping into a Sonoro Sphere portal.

Sonoro Spere Puzzles With the Little Girl in Immortal Blaze Quest

There are a few puzzles that players will need to solve as they progress further into the Sonoro Sphere. The first couple of puzzles will require a team effort between Rover and a little girl stuck in the Sonoro Sphere. The first puzzle is in the courtyard where you first meet the little girl. There is a path that is blocked by a barrier straight ahead. On either side are two lit alcoves. The little girl will go to one and stand on a square plate. Go to the other alcove and stand on the square plat in the doorway to bring down the barrier.

Further in, after fighting some Tacet Discords and clearing the route, you will head up a set of stairs where another square plate can be found in the middle of the room. Stepping on the plate will reveal it to be the key to open the door ahead. You will need to have the little girl stand on the square while you head into the room on the other side of the open door. In the middle of that room is a Chronosorter. Use it to alter time to keep the door open.

To the left and right of the Chronosorter are more square plates. The little girl will stand on one while you stand on the other to open a larger door into a wide area. Step into the middle of the area to trigger a fight with a Tacet Discord. Afterward, you will head to the next room which introduces the next set of puzzles.

Light Beam Puzzles 1 & 2 in Immortal Blaze Quest

The next set of puzzles involves connecting a beam of light from one crystal to another. To start the first puzzle, investigate the tall crystal statue in front of the steps in the room. This will activate the light beam. Then do the following.

Rotate the first crystal twice so it faces to your left.

Rotate the third crystal once.

Rotate the fourth crystal three times.

These steps will complete the first light beam puzzle. Go back to the room where you fought the Tacet Discord to find a mirage of Changli. Interact with it to change the point of view to Changli where you will play as her for the time being. You will fight another Tacet Discord and find your way down the path by burning some thorns.

You will find yourself in the room with the light beam crystals again but this time some crystals are knocked off their pedestals and rubble is in the way. You will need to use the Levitator to put the crystals on the correct pedestals then rotate them to connect the light beam from one side of the room to the other. You will need to activate the start point once again.

Rotate the first crystal twice. From the first crystal there are two empty pedestals, one after the other. Skip the closest one and place a crystal on the second pedestal in the corner. Rotate the next crystal twice times. Pick up the other fallen crystal and place it on the pedestal next to some rubble. You won’t need to rotate it. Rotate the next two crystals once. Rotate the next crystal three times. Rotate the next crystal once. Rotate the last crystal twice.

Once the puzzle is complete, another long cut scene will trigger. This will lead to a boss fight with the Chrono Shadow which has two health bars. Defeat it to trigger another cut scene and leave the domain.

Rest for a While (Two Days)

After escaping the domain, there will be more cut scenes until you are told to rest for two days while Changli and Xinyi are taking care of the last remnants of the Sonoro Sphere and Fractsidus. Use the clock function in the menu to speed ahead two days. Speak to Xinyi to see how the clean-up went and to find where Changli is. Changli is at the pavilion where you previously met her. Chat with her to ask her some questions and watch the final cut scene of the quest.

