Image Source: Kuro Games
Category:
News
Video Games

Wuthering Waves PSA: Don’t Miss Out on These Extra Premium Tuners in the Store

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 28, 2024 11:49 pm

Wuthering Waves has had a pretty solid launch so far, though it’s no secret that there are a few in-game systems and functions that can make the game feel a little tedious, such as the Echo Tuning system.

Echoes function similarly to Artifacts in Genshin Impact, where you can grind for them to get the perfect main and substats for your characters. The only problem is, you need to level up your Echoes and Tune them with a separate resource called Tuners in order to unlock those substats. And Tuners are rather hard to come by, with each one requiring you to expend Waveplates in your Forgery challenges to unlock.

Before the month is out, I’m here to inform you that there’s a way to get 15 easy Premium Tuners in Wuthering Waves right now, and that’s by purchasing them from the Point Shop. Once you’ve unlocked the Tower of Adversity, you can take it on and rack up Hazard Records. These can then be used to exchange for up to 15 Premium Tuners in the Point Shop.

a screenshot of the premium tuners in wuthering waves

Premium Tuners are required to unlock the substats for the highest rarity Echoes, so you’ll definitely want to get on these as soon as you can. The Premium Tuners will only be available till the end of May, after which the shop will reset. It’s likely that there’ll be another 15 Premium Tuners available for purchase in June, but if you want to min-max, you should definitely try to get the ones in May as well.

Wuthering Waves is now available on PC and mobile devices.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
related content
Read Article Destiny 2’s Latest Trailer Shows Just How Badly the Witness Wants To Hurt Us
Destiny 2: The Final Shape, several armed Destiny 2 characters shown from the waist up against a foggy/red background.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Destiny 2’s Latest Trailer Shows Just How Badly the Witness Wants To Hurt Us
aidan aidan May 28, 2024
Read Article LEGO Has Finally Announced a Legend of Zelda Set
Category: News
News
LEGO Has Finally Announced a Legend of Zelda Set
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak May 28, 2024
Read Article Black Ops 6 Trailer Wants You to Question Everything
The logo for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Black Ops 6 Trailer Wants You to Question Everything
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 28, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].