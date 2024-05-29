Wuthering Waves PSA: Don’t Miss Out on These Extra Premium Tuners in the Store

Wuthering Waves has had a pretty solid launch so far, though it’s no secret that there are a few in-game systems and functions that can make the game feel a little tedious, such as the Echo Tuning system.

Echoes function similarly to Artifacts in Genshin Impact, where you can grind for them to get the perfect main and substats for your characters. The only problem is, you need to level up your Echoes and Tune them with a separate resource called Tuners in order to unlock those substats. And Tuners are rather hard to come by, with each one requiring you to expend Waveplates in your Forgery challenges to unlock.

Before the month is out, I’m here to inform you that there’s a way to get 15 easy Premium Tuners in Wuthering Waves right now, and that’s by purchasing them from the Point Shop. Once you’ve unlocked the Tower of Adversity, you can take it on and rack up Hazard Records. These can then be used to exchange for up to 15 Premium Tuners in the Point Shop.

Premium Tuners are required to unlock the substats for the highest rarity Echoes, so you’ll definitely want to get on these as soon as you can. The Premium Tuners will only be available till the end of May, after which the shop will reset. It’s likely that there’ll be another 15 Premium Tuners available for purchase in June, but if you want to min-max, you should definitely try to get the ones in May as well.

Wuthering Waves is now available on PC and mobile devices.

