XDefiant – How To Fix “Can’t Find Game” Error

It’s not a proper live service launch without a few issues, and it appears XDefiant isn’t functioning as it should be right now. Let’s find out how to remedy this error so you can get back into this exciting FPS as quickly as possible.

How To Fix XDefiant “Can’t Find Game” Error Quickly

If you’re struggling to connect to XDefiant, you’re not alone — plenty of players are currently plagued with this issue. Let’s find out how we can get back into the game and start fragging our friends and foes once again.

Check The Server Status For XDefiant

If you’re hoping to get back into the game, but are still running into issues, it could be server issues. This is to be expected at the moment, as XDefiant has been hyped up for quite some time. To check on the official server status, you’ll need to check the Ubisoft Status Page, which updates for not only XDefiant but all other games in the Ubisoft arsenal.

We're aware that some players are unable to join a game- please bear with us while we look into servers and matchmaking! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) May 21, 2024 Tweet by @PlayXDefiant on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

You can also check out the official XDefiant social media pages for more up-to-date information regarding server outages and issues. They’re bound to be working hard to ensure that we can jump in as quickly as possible, but the sheer number of players may be overwhelming the servers at the moment.

Check Your Internet Connect & Restart Your System

If you’re still running into this issue, it may be time to get your PC or console a reboot, alongside your modem/router. Simply unplug your modem/router to restart your connection, and give your preferred way of playing a quick restart, as well. There could be residual bugs that are hanging around, as we know all electronics are prone to software glitches and errors. This should resolve your issue and allow you to jump back in.

If All Else Fails, Uninstall & Reinstall XDefiant

This is a final and drastic step, but if you’re still running into this issue even after the clear has been given by the official XDefiant team, you may need to give the game a proper uninstall and reinstall. There could be a corrupt file in the game that won’t allow you to properly connect, so an uninstall and reinstall may resolve this issue. Otherwise, just be patient and wait for the servers to become fully operational once again, and you should be able to connect with no issues.

No matter if you’re jumping into XDefiant because you’re sick of the competition, or you’re just a fan of the properties that are included, it’s looking like a great way to shake up the familiar formula. Be sure to learn how to check the server status so you’re always ready for action.

XDefiant is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S & PC.

