How To Unlock All Party Members in Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition includes 20 playable characters, some of whom join your party automatically during the story and others who don’t. This guide lists all Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition party members and explains how to unlock them.
All Xenoblade Chronicles X Party Members & How To Unlock Them
Seven characters, including Elma and Lin, join your party during the main story, so there’s no way to miss them. The rest are tied to quests, and that goes for the Definitive Edition‘s two newcomers, NeilNail and Liesel. Several quests have level requirements as well, so don’t neglect side quests and optional battles while you’re completing the story.
We’ve listed recruitable characters roughly in the order you can expect their quests to turn up.
Elma
- Metal Jaguar
Elma joins at the start of the game and remains playable throughout.
Lin
- Shield Trooper
Lin adds herself to your party in Chapter 1. It’s impossible to miss her.
Irina
- Psycorrupter
Irina joins in Chapter 3.
Gwin
- Samurai Gunner
Gwin joins in Chapter 3 with Irina.
Doug
- Blast Fencer
Doug swells your ranks in Chapter 3
H.B.
- Shield Trooper (different from Lin)
H.B. joins after you complete the affinity mission A New Rival, which is available starting in Chapter 3 after you reach level 12.
Yelv
- Blast Fencer
Yelv’s affinity mission, Meeting Yelv, unlocks in Chapter 3 as well, but only after you’ve reached level 15.
Lao
- Partisan Eagle
Lao is the second-to-last party member who joins as part of the main story, and he becomes playable in Chapter 4
L
- Shield Trooper (another variant)
L’cirufe is the last party member who joins during the story in Chapter 4.
Frye
- Samurai Gunner
Frye’s affinity mission is Bottoms Up, but completing it comes with a few special prerequisites. You have to complete Chapter 4, be at least level 19, and visit the Repenta Diner at night to start it.
Phog
- Winged Viper
Complete Phog’s Backup Request in Chapter 4 when it becomes available. Then, assuming you’re level 13 or higher – which you should be, by Chapter 4 – take on the Foggy Dilemma affinity quest in the city’s residential district.
Hope
- Psychorrupter+
Hope’s quest takes a little legwork to unlock. You need to accept and complete the Marry Me basic request in Chapter 3, which tasks you with collecting 10 pearls for someone to turn into a necklace. After you reach level 21, you can accept the Hope Springs Eternal affinity quest.
Boze
- Partisan Eagle
Boze’s affinity mission is The Mad Monk. However, you have to complete his Backup Request basic quest in Chapter 5 before The Mad Monk becomes available.
Liesel
- Partisan Eagle+
Lisel’s affinity mission, Thinking Makes It So, unlocks after you reach level 25. She adds a new Skrell to your arsenal and some new equipment when she becomes a party member in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.
Mia
- Psychorrupter
Getting Mia to join takes quite a lot of effort. Her affinity quest, Mia Grows Up, is part of a much longer chain of basic requests that starts with Mama Mia, which you can pick up in Chapter 3. To complete Mia Grows Up, you must be in Chapter 12 and be at least level 53.
Murderess
- Winged Viper+
Murderess’ affinity quest, My Dream, shows up once you’re in Chapter 5 and reach level 22. She also has basic quests to pick up, but you don’t have to complete them for this one to pop.
NeilNail
- Full Metal Jaguar+
NeilNail’s quest, The Qlurian Archaeologist, becomes available once you start Chapter 6. You need to be at least level 21 to pick it up, though. If you’ve managed to make it this far at a lower level, now’s definitely the time to start grinding so you can meet the late-game challenges more effectively. Like with Liesel, completing NeilNail’s mission will unlock gear inspired by their outfit.
Nagi
- Duelist +
Vandham gives you Nagi’s affinity quest, Nagi’s Time, in Chapter 8 once you reach level 32 or higher. The kicker here is that you can’t complete it if any story mission is active, so you’ll want to either accept this quest before starting Chapter 8’s main quest or after you finish the chapter.
Celica
- Psycorrupter+
Celica’s recruitment mission, New in New LA, unlocks in Chapter 9 once you reach level 44. However, you also need to complete the Manhunt affinity quest that Vandham gives you in Chapter 8 after you rescue Celica from the Ganglion. Manhunt is one you can’t miss, as you have to complete it to move on to Chapter 10.
Alexa
- Partisan Eagle+
You can recruit Alexa fairly early. Her affinity quest is Weaponized, and you need to complete Chapter 4’s basic request Guinea Pigs Wanted for it to unlock. Weaponized also requires you to be at least level 17, though that should be little issue by this point in the game.
And that’s how to unlock all party members in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Published: Mar 24, 2025 08:27 am