YBA New Universe Codes (June 2024)

Andrija Bulatović
Published: Jun 13, 2024 08:41 am

Updated: June 13, 2024

We checked for more codes!

Developers have been trying for years to create a perfect Roblox game inspired by Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, but no one has come close until now! The movements, special kicks, and gameplay mechanics—it’s all there! To make everything even better, here are YBA: New Universe codes.

All YBA: New Universe Codes List

YBA: New Universe Codes (Working)

  • weresoback: Use for 10 Lucky Arrows (New)
  • ybanu: Use for 50 Arrows and 50 Roka (New)

YBA: New Universe Codes (Expired)

SDIOREWORK
WONDEROFU
HEAVEN
HEAVEN
BUG
THXFORPATIENCE
SorryForBugs
SRRYFORDELAY
SRRYFORBUGS
WeeklyUpdates
YBANUONTOP

Related: Your Bizarre Adventure Codes

How to Redeem Codes in YBA: New Universe

Redeeming YBA: New Universe codes is a fast process if you follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in YBA: New Universe
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch YBA: New Universe in Roblox.
  2. Click the three-line icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen.
  3. Choose Settings in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code from our list into the text box.
  5. Hit the REDEEM CODE button to grab your rewards!

If you’d like to try out similar Roblox games with free rewards, check out our articles with Roblox Is Unbreakable (RIU) codes and World of Stands (WOS) codes here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
