Here’s Which MCU Roles Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Recast

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man features alternate earth incarnations of multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and villains – most of whom aren’t voiced by their original MCU actors. Below, we’ve rounded up every MCU role recast for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to help you track who’s in and who’s out.

Recommended Videos

Note: This list doesn’t include the likes of Norman Osborne, Otto Octavius, and Curt Connors, who have appeared in the MCU, but specifically as non-mainstream MCU variants plucked from legacy franchises. Characters like Nico Minoru (who appear in MCU outings whose canonicity is dubious) are fair game, however.

Every MCU Role Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Recast

Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Hudson Thames replaces Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This is Thames’ second time subbing in for Holland; he previously voiced a post-apocalyptic version of Spidey in What If…? Season 1, Episode 5, “What If… Zombies?!”. Aside from his MCU assignments, Thames’ other film and TV credits include Marmaduke, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, Without a Trace, Mad Men, and Ghosts.

May Parker

Veteran voice actor Kari Wahlgren takes over from Marisa Tomei as May Parker in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Over the course of her 23-year (and counting) career, Wahlgren has supplied vocals for a range of movies, shows, and video games. Some of her more notable projects include Witch Hunter Robin, Gravity Falls, Ben 10, Rick and Morty, Final Fantasy XII, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat 11, and The Last of Us Part II.

Related: All Major Voice Actors & Cast For Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Tony Stark / Iron Man

Mick Wingert plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, filling in for Robert Downey Jr. Wingert’s doubled for Downey in animation on several occasions; he voices Stark and his armored alter-ego in six episodes of Disney+ series What If…?. Plus, he’s portrayed the Armored Avenger in other, non-MCU Marvel productions, as well. It’s all in a day’s work for a seasoned voice actor like Wingert, whose lengthy filmography boasts the likes of Kung Fu Panda 3, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Arcane.

Doctor Strange

Robin Atkin Downes stars as Doctor Stephen Strange in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, in place of Benedict Cumberbatch. Like many of the performers on this recast list, Atkin Downes landed a spot on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s roster thanks to his impressive portfolio of voice acting work. His live-action and animation credits include Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, How to Train Your Dragon, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League Unlimited, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Arcane.

Nico Minoru

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man recasts Runaways‘ Nico Minoru, Lyrica Okano, with Grace Song. Song is one of the less-established members of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s ensemble, however, she’s still got plenty of movies and shows on her résumé. Examples include Little Bill, Difficult People, High Maintenance, Life Itself, Straight Up, and The Premise.

Related: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Radically Alters How Peter Parker Gains His Superpowers

Thunderbolt Ross

Travis Willingham voices Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. His hiring makes Ross one of the most recast MCU characters in the franchise’s history. The late William Hurt played the part in live-action MCU entries from 2008 to 2021, with Harrison Ford stepping up for 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World. Meanwhile, Mike McGill portrayed Thunderbolt Ross in animated series What If…?. That’s a lot for any actor to follow, but a pro like Willingham – best known for The Legend of Vox Machina – is no doubt up to the challenge.

‘Big Ben’ Donovan

Daredevil and Luke Cage star Danny Johnson is out and Leilani Barrett is in as “Big Ben” Donovan in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The role shouldn’t be a stretch for Barrett, who’s previously starred in Marvel rival DC Studios’ Harley Quinn series. Other noteworthy credits on Barrett’s filmography include Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, Chicago Fire, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Real Steel.

Mac Gargan / Scorpion

Jonathan Medina replaces Michael Mando as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s take on Mac Gargan – otherwise known as Scorpion! Medina most high-profile gigs to date include For All Mankind, Primo, Fear the Walking Dead, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Our Flag Means Death, Chicago Fire, and the USA Network’s Purge series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy