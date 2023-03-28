Today, the during the relatively brief but absolutely incredible showcase with Eiji Aonuma that revealed about 10 minutes of new gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a TotK Nintendo Switch OLED model was also announced. It retails for $359.99 and does not actually come with the game Tears of Kingdom, which must be a separate purchase. The Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED has a release date of April 28, 2023, ahead of the release date of the game on May 12. On May 12, however, there will also be a Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller and carrying case.

At the moment, the Nintendo Switch family of consoles comprises the original unit, the portable-only Switch Lite, and the slightly beefier Switch OLED. For several years, there were reports and rumors that Nintendo was developing a “Nintendo Switch Pro” with 4K capabilities and the like, with most of these reports originating at Bloomberg, but several of these reports proved to just be inaccurate or based on incomplete or shifting information. Switch OLED is the only stronger version of the console Nintendo ever released.

At this point, it seems likely that, when Nintendo does finally announce new hardware, it will probably be the full-blown successor to Switch, a “Nintendo Switch 2” or what have you. There is speculation that it could release as early as next year, but it is genuinely only speculation. Only Nintendo knows its future hardware plans, and you probably shouldn’t make your console-purchasing decisions based on random hearsay.

In any case, the Tears of the Kingdom Switch looks gorgeous, decked out in Zelda iconography, and it is likely to sell very well. The Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller and carrying case are beautiful as well.