Zenless Zone Zero Best Lycaon Build

Lycaon is a member of Victoria Housekeeping, who you will encounter during Chapter 3 in Zenless Zone Zero. If you manage to get him from the standard banner, here is the best build you can use to turn him into an amazing Stun unit.

Recommended Videos

How to Build Lycaon in Zenless Zone Zero

Lycaon is a melee attacker who uses his legs to hit his enemies. He has an Ice attribute and the ability to boost the Stun Multiplier. Although you can place him on any team, he works especially well in an Ice team composition.

Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Lycaon in ZZZ

Screenshot by The Escapist

W-Engine: The Restrained

Drive Disc: 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz Main-stats: Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Slot 5: Ice DMG Slot 6: Impact Sub-stats: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG Energy Regen ATK%



The best weapon for Lycaon is the S-rank W-Engine called The Restrained. You can obtain this gear from the weapon banner, or you can buy it from the Signal Shop for 1,200 Residual Signal. This equipment can boost his Basic Attack’s DMG and Daze for eight seconds; you can also stack this effect up to 5 times.

If you don’t have this S-rank W-Engine, here are other alternatives you can use:

Hellfire Gears

Precious Fossilized Cor

Six Shooter

Vortex – Arrow

Since Lycaon is a Stun unit, you want to maximize his ability to inflict Daze on his enemies. The best Drive Discs for him are Shockstar Disco and Swing Jazz. The Shockstar Disco set can boost his Impact, while the Swing Jazz set will increase his Energy Regen.

The Best Skill Priority for Lycaon

Screenshot by The Escapist

First priority: Basic Attack and Special

Second priority: Dodge

Third priority: Assist and Chain

Besides upgrading his Core skills, you want to prioritize leveling up Lycaon’s Basic Attack and Special abilities. These two are his primary methods to inflict Daze on opponents. Afterward, you can upgrade his other abilities if you want to increase his damage.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Lycaon

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best Mindscape Cinema you can unlock is Lycaon’s C1, Full Moon Momentum. This Cinema will increase the amount of Daze he can inflict via his EX Special Attack. If you have extra Polychrome, you can consider getting his C3, Attendant Training, to raise his Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack by two levels.

That’s everything you need to know on how to build Lycaon in Zenless Zone Zero. Besides our friendly werewolf, you can also obtain another member of Victoria Housekeeping. Ellen Joe is a young woman who works part-time as a maid for the company, and she’s arguably one of the best DPS characters in the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy