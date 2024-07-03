Zenless Zone Zero Pity Explained

Zenless Zone Zero is a gacha game first and foremost, which means you can expect there to be various banners to pull on with the premium currency you’ve accrued. Here’s how the pity system works in Zenless Zone Zero.

How the Pity System Works in Zenless Zone Zero

The pity system in Zenless Zone Zero works similarly to Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. After reaching a certain number of pulls, you hit soft pity. And going even further than that, you’ll eventually reach hard pity, where you’re guaranteed to draw an S-rank character on your next pull.

Soft pity and hard pity may sound a little complex, but don’t worry. I’ll walk you through it slow.

Soft Pity Counter

Regardless of whether you’re pulling on a limited character banner or the standard Signal Search banner, the soft pity counter is set at 75 pulls. This means that once you hit 75 pulls without an S-rank, the chances of getting an S-rank will slowly increase until you hit the hard pity counter. Theoretically, this means that it should get easier for you to pull an S-rank as you keep going.

Hard Pity Counter

The hard pity counter in Zenless Zone Zero is set at 90 pulls. This means that you’re guaranteed to get an S-rank character at 90 pulls no matter what. Your chances of getting an S-rank should increase quite dramatically between 76 to 89, and they’ll keep going up until you eventually hit 90.

That being said, even if you hit hard pity on a limited character banner, you’re not guaranteed to get that featured character. Whenever you pull an S-rank character on a limited banner, you have a 50% chance of getting that featured character. If you lose the 50-50 the first time, then you’re guaranteed to get them the next time you pull an S-rank.

And that’s pretty much it. That’s how the pity system works in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, along with our codes list for more freebies to redeem, and our reroll guide.

