Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trailer Has the Immersive RPG Gameplay You’ve Waited a Decade for

At PlayStation Showcase 2023, Capcom revealed the first Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer with some updated RPG gameplay and grim-looking cinematics. It’s hard to name one thing that sticks out from the video, but we can at least all breathe a collective sigh of relief to see the game is bringing an updated take on immersive physics and intelligent AI. The Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer confirms that Capcom used its still-impressive RE Engine to create the sequel for players on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, and you can see it in action in the video below.

Capcom’s description for Dragon’s Dogma 2 should be seen as a warm welcome home for fans who have waited since 2012 for a sequel. The publisher tells players to expect a “single-player, narrative-driven action RPG that challenges players to use their creativity and curiosity to shape their own experience.” It adds that decision-making is key as you are asked to think on your toes in various combat encounters. You can read more about how its story will continue the franchise’s legacy in the summary below:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 begins in a subterranean jail, where the Dragon’s voice echoes in the fog of lost memories. With their heart taken by the Dragon, the Arisen is set on a path to slay that symbol of the world’s destruction as it soars through the sky on massive wings, breathing flames that scorch everything in its path. Betwixt the domains of humans and the newly introduced beastren race, a hero must fulfill their forgotten destiny, and claim the throne. Up to three mysterious otherworldly beings, known as Pawns, accompany the Arisen throughout their journey. Pawns create the feeling of a cooperative gameplay experience by offering unique characteristics, skills, and knowledge gained from their experiences with other Arisen.

Dragon’s Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno announced that Dragon’s Dogma 2 was officially in development in June of last year. Today’s trailer proves that development is moving along nicely, but sadly, we’re still left without a release date. Stay tuned for more information as we wait for the sequel to launch on PC and consoles.

