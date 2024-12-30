Forgot password
A Roblox character is using an Infinity ability in Jujutsu Infinite
Screenshot by The Escapist
Jujutsu Infinite Cursed Technique Tier List (December 2024)

|

Published: Dec 30, 2024 10:57 am

If you’re looking for the best of the best Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Infinite, you’ve come to the right place. We hope you’ve got a bunch of rolls because, unless you’re really lucky, you’ll need to roll quite a bit to get some of the S-tier CTs. Without further ado, here’s our tier list of the Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Infinite.

Jujutsu Infinite CT Tier List

For this tier list, we went through every single CT in the game and placed them in four tiers based on various factors. We considered PvE, PvP, how long it takes to learn as well as how some of the CTs fare when used with others.

S-tier

NameInfo
Infinity icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Infinity		As long as you don’t mind long cooldowns and have a good aim, this is pretty much the best CT in the game. Insane damage, good range, and you move super fast. Not to mention it synergizes well with other CTs, too.
Star Rage icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Star Rage		Get in close and dominate in PvP battles with this CT. You can stack an infinite combo if you use Star Rage correctly. Not to mention, you guard break with almost every attack.
Demon Vessel icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Demon Vessel		If you don’t mind rushing all the time, this CT is just as effective as Star Rage. With an absolutely overpowered Domain Expansion and a 25% buff on all stats, this is a fantastic CT to have.
Curse Queen icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Curse Queen		While it’s a bit difficult to grasp, once you get familiar with Curse Queen, you can become quite a force on the battlefield. A great range CT with good AoE abilities, and it can also steal techniques.
Volcano Icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Volcano		Despite not being Special Grade, many claim this Legendary CT is the best in the game, and we can see why. Other than its long cooldowns, this is an easy-to-use and extremely powerful CT that does a ton of damage when used correctly.

A-tier

NameInfo
Judgeman Jujutsu icon in Infinite
Judgeman		One of the best support CTs in the game. On it’s own it has long cooldowns and is only useful in 1v1, but when paired with one of the S-tier CTs, Judgeman can be super effective.
Gambler Fever icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Gambler Fever		We’d put this higher but given how unpredictable it can be and how many players can easily counter this, we decided to put it in the A-tier. Still, Gambler Fever has really good buffs, a good range, and short cooldowns.
Hydrokinesis icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Hydrokinesis		We love how we can almost always hit enemies with this CT. It has great combos and a really good range, too. Unfortunately, it’s not great against real players and the cooldowns are kind of long.
Soul Manipulation icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Soul Manipulation		If you’re in a 1v1 match and have good aim, this is an excellent CT. Otherwise, it’s just okay. The damage is okay at best and it’s completely lacking in the AoE department.

B-tier

NameInfo
Blood Manipulation icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Blood Manipulation		Great for poking enemies from range. Other than that, just an okay CT with long cooldowns.
Ratio Technique icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Ratio Technique		Pretty good in 1v1 matches with decent combo potential. Unfortunately, it’s lacking in almost everything else and is best when paired with other CTs.
Straw Doll icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Straw Doll		Straw Doll actually has pretty good combo potential and decent damage. As long as you have really good aim and aren’t bothered about doing AoE damage, it should serve you well.
Cryokinesis icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Cryokinesis		Great Mobility CT to pair with other (more powerful) ones. Unfortunately, the damage is abysmal.
Cursed Speech icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Cursed Speech		Just okay. It can work better when paired with other CTs but the low range and long cooldowns make this one useless on it’s own.

C-tier

NameInfo
Blazing Courage icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Blazin Courage		Better than the ones below. Try to replace ASAP.
Boogie Woogie icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Boogie Woogie		Fun if you like good mobility, but otherwise useless.
Cloning Technique icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Cloning Technique		Better than the ones below. Try to replace it ASAP.
Construction icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Construction		Ehhh… we really can’t recommend this one.
Tool Manipulation icon in Jujutsu Infinite
Tool Manipulation		Only useful if you need Flight, otherwise, replace ASAP.

That’s all there is to it. If you need more rolls, make sure you check out our Jujutsu Infinite codes for some freebies.

