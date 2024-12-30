Jujutsu Infinite Cursed Technique Tier List (December 2024)

If you’re looking for the best of the best Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Infinite, you’ve come to the right place. We hope you’ve got a bunch of rolls because, unless you’re really lucky, you’ll need to roll quite a bit to get some of the S-tier CTs. Without further ado, here’s our tier list of the Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Infinite.

Jujutsu Infinite CT Tier List

For this tier list, we went through every single CT in the game and placed them in four tiers based on various factors. We considered PvE, PvP, how long it takes to learn as well as how some of the CTs fare when used with others.

S-tier

Name Info

Infinity As long as you don’t mind long cooldowns and have a good aim, this is pretty much the best CT in the game. Insane damage, good range, and you move super fast. Not to mention it synergizes well with other CTs, too.

Star Rage Get in close and dominate in PvP battles with this CT. You can stack an infinite combo if you use Star Rage correctly. Not to mention, you guard break with almost every attack.

Demon Vessel If you don’t mind rushing all the time, this CT is just as effective as Star Rage. With an absolutely overpowered Domain Expansion and a 25% buff on all stats, this is a fantastic CT to have.

Curse Queen While it’s a bit difficult to grasp, once you get familiar with Curse Queen, you can become quite a force on the battlefield. A great range CT with good AoE abilities, and it can also steal techniques.

Volcano Despite not being Special Grade, many claim this Legendary CT is the best in the game, and we can see why. Other than its long cooldowns, this is an easy-to-use and extremely powerful CT that does a ton of damage when used correctly.

A-tier

Name Info

Judgeman One of the best support CTs in the game. On it’s own it has long cooldowns and is only useful in 1v1, but when paired with one of the S-tier CTs, Judgeman can be super effective.

Gambler Fever We’d put this higher but given how unpredictable it can be and how many players can easily counter this, we decided to put it in the A-tier. Still, Gambler Fever has really good buffs, a good range, and short cooldowns.

Hydrokinesis We love how we can almost always hit enemies with this CT. It has great combos and a really good range, too. Unfortunately, it’s not great against real players and the cooldowns are kind of long.

Soul Manipulation If you’re in a 1v1 match and have good aim, this is an excellent CT. Otherwise, it’s just okay. The damage is okay at best and it’s completely lacking in the AoE department.

B-tier

Name Info

Blood Manipulation Great for poking enemies from range. Other than that, just an okay CT with long cooldowns.

Ratio Technique Pretty good in 1v1 matches with decent combo potential. Unfortunately, it’s lacking in almost everything else and is best when paired with other CTs.

Straw Doll Straw Doll actually has pretty good combo potential and decent damage. As long as you have really good aim and aren’t bothered about doing AoE damage, it should serve you well.

Cryokinesis Great Mobility CT to pair with other (more powerful) ones. Unfortunately, the damage is abysmal.

Cursed Speech Just okay. It can work better when paired with other CTs but the low range and long cooldowns make this one useless on it’s own.

C-tier

Name Info

Blazin Courage Better than the ones below. Try to replace ASAP.

Boogie Woogie Fun if you like good mobility, but otherwise useless.

Cloning Technique Better than the ones below. Try to replace it ASAP.

Construction Ehhh… we really can’t recommend this one.

Tool Manipulation Only useful if you need Flight, otherwise, replace ASAP.

That’s all there is to it. If you need more rolls, make sure you check out our Jujutsu Infinite codes for some freebies.

