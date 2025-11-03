satisfactory
Category:
News

Satisfactory’s console release is almost upon us – what time can you start playing on Xbox and PlayStation?

Image of Paul McNally
Paul McNally
|

Last Updated On: Nov 3, 2025 2:16 pm CET

Almost six years in the making, and a year or so since the PC version came out of Early Access, the game that I have put more hours in than any other this past 12 months finally arrives on Xbox and PlayStation tomorrow (4th November).

The devs at Coffee Stain have put so much hard work into getting this release right, and players are super excited to finally be able to play it on other formats. It is going to be huge.

And with the Ficsmas holiday event less than a month away, there is no better time to jump in and get building your factories on the strange alien world that is MASSAGE-2(A-B)b.

We are keen to see how the game has transferred to controller and how consoles handle the sheer size of factories and buildings you create, and that’s before you throw in multiplayer and the like. We already know the caveats around crossplay, but we are still keen to see how we can interact with other console players.

Satisfactory is a time vampire

Seriously, I have over 600 hours in this, and while I have completed the main game, so much of the world remains unexplored. Satisfactory is a time vampire, and it will suck every spare minute out of your day and more.

Satisfactory console version release time

At the time of writing, there are now fewer than 24 hours before Satisfactory is here. Launching at 2 PM CET, we have created a handy time zone table as usual, so you can see when it unlocks for your region.

LocationLocal date & timeTimezone
Los Angeles (US)04/11/2025, 05:00PST
Chicago (US)04/11/2025, 07:00CST
New York (US)04/11/2025, 08:00EST
São Paulo (BR)04/11/2025, 10:00GMT-3
London (UK)04/11/2025, 13:00GMT
Paris (FR)04/11/2025, 14:00GMT+1
Berlin (DE)04/11/2025, 14:00GMT+1
Mumbai (IN)04/11/2025, 18:30GMT+5:30
Tokyo (JP)04/11/2025, 22:00GMT+9
Sydney (AU)05/11/2025, 00:00GMT+11
Auckland (NZ)05/11/2025, 02:00GMT+13
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Paul McNally
Paul McNally
Managing Editor
Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.
twitter