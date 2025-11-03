Satisfactory’s console release is almost upon us – what time can you start playing on Xbox and PlayStation?

Almost six years in the making, and a year or so since the PC version came out of Early Access, the game that I have put more hours in than any other this past 12 months finally arrives on Xbox and PlayStation tomorrow (4th November).

The devs at Coffee Stain have put so much hard work into getting this release right, and players are super excited to finally be able to play it on other formats. It is going to be huge.

And with the Ficsmas holiday event less than a month away, there is no better time to jump in and get building your factories on the strange alien world that is MASSAGE-2(A-B)b.

We are keen to see how the game has transferred to controller and how consoles handle the sheer size of factories and buildings you create, and that’s before you throw in multiplayer and the like. We already know the caveats around crossplay, but we are still keen to see how we can interact with other console players.

Satisfactory is a time vampire

Seriously, I have over 600 hours in this, and while I have completed the main game, so much of the world remains unexplored. Satisfactory is a time vampire, and it will suck every spare minute out of your day and more.

Satisfactory console version release time

At the time of writing, there are now fewer than 24 hours before Satisfactory is here. Launching at 2 PM CET, we have created a handy time zone table as usual, so you can see when it unlocks for your region.

*pssst*



Satisfactory Console Edition launch is at 2pm CET. Just a little over 24 hours from now.



I know I'm whispering, but if you tell your friends that would be cool too.



k bye. — Satisfactory (@SatisfactoryAF) November 3, 2025

Location Local date & time Timezone Los Angeles (US) 04/11/2025, 05:00 PST Chicago (US) 04/11/2025, 07:00 CST New York (US) 04/11/2025, 08:00 EST São Paulo (BR) 04/11/2025, 10:00 GMT-3 London (UK) 04/11/2025, 13:00 GMT Paris (FR) 04/11/2025, 14:00 GMT+1 Berlin (DE) 04/11/2025, 14:00 GMT+1 Mumbai (IN) 04/11/2025, 18:30 GMT+5:30 Tokyo (JP) 04/11/2025, 22:00 GMT+9 Sydney (AU) 05/11/2025, 00:00 GMT+11 Auckland (NZ) 05/11/2025, 02:00 GMT+13

