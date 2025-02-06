PlayStation Seemingly Reveals Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Release Date, Classic Minigame’s Return

The Metal Gear Solid series is one of Konami’s most famous properties. Now, the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has had some of its features and release date revealed earlier than intended.

Wario64 broke the news on social media earlier today:

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater releases on August 28th according to PSN. Snake vs Monkey mode returns with "more to come." Digital Deluxe Edition will also be availableTrailer: vulcan.dl.playstation.net/img/rnd/2025…PSN store.playstation.com/en-us/concep… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T13:35:02.655Z

A new trailer, which can be viewed here, shows us new footage of the Cobra Unit in glorious HD. At the end of the footage, the release date is shown to be August 28, 2025. It looks like PlayStation fans have a game to look forward to by the end of the year.

If you were paying close attention to the trailer, the best bit of news was the short tease of the monkey from Ape Escape. For those unaware, the original version of Metal Gear Solid 3 on the PlayStation 2 contains a minigame called Snake vs. Monkey. This crossover with Sony’s Ape Escape series has Naked Snake capturing monkeys throughout various locations showcased in Snake Eater. This minigame has been absent from all subsequent re-releases of Snake Eater, probably due to it appearing on rival consoles. Since Sony has some kind of exclusivity on Delta, however, fans can rest assured they will be able to see Snake capture simians in a ludicrous fashion.

All of this information appeared on PSN but has been scrubbed as of writing. However, the internet never forgets:

Is anyone else pondering what is in the mysterious Digital Deluxe Edition and, more importantly, how much it will cost? I know I am. Hopefully, it won’t be anything stripped out of the main game and sold at a premium, like certain camouflage or the Raiden mask. Regardless, I am quite happy to see the return of a silly side adventure. Let’s hope Konami remakes Metal Gear Solid 2 next and adds the skateboarding minigame back in.

