Rune Slayer game cover with two stop signs
Image by Rune Slayer Game
News

Rune Slayer: Why was it taken down twice?

Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
|

Published: Feb 19, 2025 10:37 am

Rune Slayer, a much-anticipated Roblox RPG, officially came out on February 9th, only to be taken down less than an hour later. On February 15th, Rune Slayer re-released but got taken down again less than 2 hours later. So, what’s actually happening to Rune Slayer, and why does it keep getting taken down? We’re here to shed some light on the subject.

Why did Rune Slayer get taken down the first time?

Rune Slayer got taken down by Roblox’s automatic security system because the game allegedly had unfiltered chats.

According to the official Discord channel, the devs received an automatic message from Roblox stating Rune Slayer was taken down because of “misuse of Roblox’s System.” Three days later, it was revealed by one of the developers that the reason was the unfiltered chat, which was fixed, and the game was scheduled for a re-release on February 15th.

A Rune Slayer dev explaining the reason why the game got taken down
Screenshot by The Escapist

Why did Rune Slayer get taken down again?

Rune Slayer image from the official trailer showing a player walking in the distance from a town
Screenshot by Rune Slayer Game

If you can believe it, the reason was the same as the first time: Misuse of Roblox’s System. In other words, it was the unfiltered chat… again.

But, hang on, wasn’t this fixed after the game got taken down the first time? Yes and no. The devs indeed thought they had fixed the issue but, for some reason, some players were able to bypass it, and that triggered Roblox’s security systems again. According to one of the developers, they received screenshots that some players (who probably named their characters something offensive) weren’t sent back to the rename screen, but were let into the game.

A Rune Slayer dev explaining the reason why the game got taken down
Screenshot by The Escapist

As compensation, players who played for more than 10 minutes will get a extra character slot when the game re-re-releases.

When is Rune Slayer coming back?

As of writing this, we don’t know. According to the official Discord channel, the devs didn’t receive a response from Roblox, yet. If we had to guess, it would be another week (so the game will likely be up by February 22nd, hopefully sooner).

Whatever the case, we’ll keep an eye out on Rune Slayer and let you know as soon as we hear anything. In the meantime, check out our Rune Slayer: 10 Things to know before playing.

News
Roblox
Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar has been a gaming journalist since 2022 and is still going strong. He started his career as a AAA game reviewer, but eventually made his way to Roblox guides, and has never looked back. An absolute God at obby courses. and a great TD player! If there's jumping involved, he's already all over it. If not, he's putting together a new team of heroes for another wave of enemies. Avoid him during the holidays because he steals presents (but brings them back later).