Rune Slayer: Why was it taken down twice?

Rune Slayer, a much-anticipated Roblox RPG, officially came out on February 9th, only to be taken down less than an hour later. On February 15th, Rune Slayer re-released but got taken down again less than 2 hours later. So, what’s actually happening to Rune Slayer, and why does it keep getting taken down? We’re here to shed some light on the subject.

Recommended Videos

Why did Rune Slayer get taken down the first time?

Rune Slayer got taken down by Roblox’s automatic security system because the game allegedly had unfiltered chats.

According to the official Discord channel, the devs received an automatic message from Roblox stating Rune Slayer was taken down because of “misuse of Roblox’s System.” Three days later, it was revealed by one of the developers that the reason was the unfiltered chat, which was fixed, and the game was scheduled for a re-release on February 15th.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Why did Rune Slayer get taken down again?

Screenshot by Rune Slayer Game

If you can believe it, the reason was the same as the first time: Misuse of Roblox’s System. In other words, it was the unfiltered chat… again.

But, hang on, wasn’t this fixed after the game got taken down the first time? Yes and no. The devs indeed thought they had fixed the issue but, for some reason, some players were able to bypass it, and that triggered Roblox’s security systems again. According to one of the developers, they received screenshots that some players (who probably named their characters something offensive) weren’t sent back to the rename screen, but were let into the game.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As compensation, players who played for more than 10 minutes will get a extra character slot when the game re-re-releases.

When is Rune Slayer coming back?

As of writing this, we don’t know. According to the official Discord channel, the devs didn’t receive a response from Roblox, yet. If we had to guess, it would be another week (so the game will likely be up by February 22nd, hopefully sooner).

Whatever the case, we’ll keep an eye out on Rune Slayer and let you know as soon as we hear anything. In the meantime, check out our Rune Slayer: 10 Things to know before playing.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy