Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gameplay Leaks a Month Before Launch

It has been a long time coming, especially after the delay, but Assassin’s Creed Shadows will finally launch next month. Unfortunately, the troubled Ubisoft title has hit yet another snag, as gamers have been leaking footage from the adventure via social media and YouTube.

The news of these leaks comes from VGC and IGN. It appears a few gamers have purchased a physical copy early, with at least one streaming the whole game online. A Twitter user claims they bought the game from Facebook Marketplace, with images of them with the disc box case. Ubisoft has since deleted the pictures, so signs point to the leak being legit. While there have been some Twitch streams of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, they are at least getting removed quickly. Still, be wary of spoilers if you are browsing the internet and are interested in the title.

Unsurprisingly, TheGamer reported there was a listing on Mercari with a seller showcasing multiple copies of the game for $100 each, since scalpers are terrible human beings. Between the leaks, the delay in development, and the cancellation of its Early Access, I almost feel bad for Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. But then I remember the assault allegations and its attempted appeasement of anti-woke players and have those feelings melt away pretty quickly.

If Shadows fails to impress and sell well, I truly wonder if Ubisoft has a future as a video game company. The remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time would certainly never see the light of day. Perhaps we will see the corporation sell off its IP to various publishers and developers. Based on Ubisoft’s current track record, that might be a good thing. I’d certainly love to see talented developers at, let’s say, Capcom, take a stab at some of these franchises.

