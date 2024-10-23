Ubisoft Cancels Assassin’s Creed Shadows Early Access & Season Pass

Ubisoft’s already controversial Assassin’s Creed Shadows has faced yet another setback, as the company announced the cancellation of its early access period. Fans will now have to wait until the global release on February 14, 2025, to play the highly anticipated title.

Recommended Videos

Initially, early access was scheduled for November 2024 for those who purchased the Collector’s Edition. However, the game will now be released for all players on February 14, 2025. The announcement was made through Ubisoft’s official Discord channel.

Q: Is the ACSH Collector’s Edition still planned for release? A: Yes, the ACSH Collector’s Edition will be available on the official release date, February 14, 2025. They added: Q: Will I still get the 3 days of early access as advertised? A: No, there is no early access for AC Shadows anymore. The ACSH Collector’s Edition will now be released on February 14, 2025, alongside the main game.

In addition to canceling early access, Ubisoft has also dropped its original plan for a Season Pass. Instead, the company has confirmed that all players will receive the same content at launch. Those who preorder the game will still get the first expansion for free, replacing the Season Pass model commonly used in previous titles.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition has also seen a price drop of $50 following the removal of early access. Originally priced at $279.99, the edition is now available for $229.99. Despite this reduction, the physical content remains largely intact. Buyers will still receive collectible items, including art pieces and statues of the game’s protagonists. Ubisoft has noted that while most of the items remain unchanged, some design elements may be slightly altered.

Related: Why Isn’t Assassin’s Creed Shadows Coming to Steam? Answered

The decision to remove early access and the Season Pass reflects Ubisoft’s shifting strategy. The company has struggled with underperformance from recent releases like Star Wars Outlaws, contributing to financial pressure. These challenges have led to internal changes, including delays and a focus on refining future releases.

Ubisoft has described Assassin’s Creed Shadows as one of its most ambitious projects yet, and the decision to delay the game is aimed at ensuring a polished release. The company is committed to delivering a high-quality experience as it navigates a difficult period, with its share prices under pressure and rumors of potential buyout discussions circulating. However, only time will tell whether the delays were worth it.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy