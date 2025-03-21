Coco 2 Is Coming, But Fans Aren’t Happy

Pixar has unexpectedly dropped news of a sequel to one of their most beloved movies.

Coco 2 is coming! Disney CEO Bob Iger spilled the news during a shareholder meeting today, as per Variety. “While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” he said. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

But we don’t know when that “soon” will be. What we do know, however, is some of the people who will be involved. The directors of the original movie, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina will be returning, and Pixar sequel veteran Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) will be producing. As for actors, it’s too early to say, although it’s probably safe to assume some names from the original will be involved.

It’s not really surprising that Disney would do a Coco 2, especially after the success of Inside Out 2. Coco, which tells the story of a young Mexican boy named Miguel and his passion for music, was a huge hit when it came out in 2017. It received critical acclaim, grossed $814 million, and picked up two Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Remember Me.” People appreciated the movie’s depiction of Mexican culture, beautiful animation and strong storyline.

And it’s partly because of the success of the original that people are not entirely sure about a sequel. While Pixar sequels tend to be better than most sequels, some people are suspicious of a cash-grab. Beneath the official announcement by Pixar on X, people made their thoughts and feelings known.

“Why create original new stories when you can just make sequels to everything?” wrote one user. “Coco was a fantastic movie but this is one of those movies that literally CAN’T have a sequel,” wrote another. It’s understandable that someone would think that, as the movie ends with the title character dying – but Miguel could go on to have more adventures. And considering that the franchise deals with the land of the dead, Coco herself could return as well.

Other X users were more optimistic about the announcement. “Coco really does not need a sequel, but I trust Pixar not to make it unless they have a great story idea to justify its existence,” another person wrote. Trust in Pixar seemed to be a recurring theme in the comments, with some accusing Pixar of putting money before artistic integrity and some others begging the company to not mess the sequel up.

Pixar fans and sequel haters alike will have plenty of time to examine their first reactions and decide how they feel, because the movie won’t be out for a long time. We probably can’t even expect the trailer for a good few years! Coco 2 will be out in 2029, with the exact date still to come. Kids who loved the original will be teenagers by then – and most likely Miguel will be, too.

