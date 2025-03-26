Will There Be a Severance Season 3?

The streaming age has resulted in a decentralization of media. We’re all consuming different things because we all subscribe to different platforms. So when a show transcends all that to become something that everyone’s talking about—especially when it’s on a platform virtually no one would have otherwise—it’s a big deal. Severance is simply that good.

Severance‘s phenomenal second season ended on a cliffhanger. Perhaps not a dire one as the first, but still, we left Mark S. and Helly R. as they ran into whatever “sunset” the depths of the halls of Lumon could offer them.

It’s the kind of open-ended conclusion which could be a series finale, in the vein of Twin Peaks. But surely, there will be another season of Severance, right? And if so, will we wait to wait another three years to see what happens next?

Is Severance Season 3 confirmed?

Apple TV+ wasted absolutely no time to let anxiety swirl around whether their biggest hit would be renewed. After all, during Severance‘s second season, the series surpassed the famous Ted Lasso as the platform’s most-watched series. And so, shortly after the season 2 finale, the streamer released a quick teaser which confirmed that Severance will be renewed for a third season.

“The idea of getting to make more ‘Severance’ with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined,” creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson said in Apple TV+’s press release. “I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people.”

One major question for me is whether season three will be Severance‘s final season. Cold Harbor is finished, the Gemma-sized cat is out of the bag. Many of the series’ biggest mysteries are solved, and it’s likely in the interest of the series’ creative vision not to drag things on longer than they need to. Neither Apple TV+ nor any of the show’s creative team have made any comment on the matter.

When Will Season 3 Premiere?

We don’t know exactly when Severance season 3 will premiere, but there’s actually some good news on this front. Long before the third season was officially announced, Ben Stiller told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that the writers room had already been formed and was hard at work writing the third season as he spoke.

Stiller and the Severance team is well aware of how rough waiting three years to resolve season one’s cliffhanger was for fans. They have no interest in doing that again. As recently as March 20, Stiller has assured fans in interviews that there will not be another three year wait ahead of season 3. He told This Morning on March 25, “We want to get it out as fast as possible and we’re in that process.”

Still, it might be a year or two before Severance‘s third season lands on Apple TV+. You can’t rush excellence. Still, praise Kier that it’s happening at all.

