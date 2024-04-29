Weekly Shonen Jump cover with One Piece My Hero Sakamoto Days and more
Image via Shonen Jump
Category:
News

Every Manga Currently Running in Weekly Shonen Jump

Why not try something new?
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 06:40 pm

Shonen Jump is the most iconic manga magazine in the world and its physical release is exclusive to Japan. Fortunately, with chapters available online, you can still read its contents, but you’ll need to know what manga is available.

Recommended Videos

Every Current Weekly Shonen Jump Manga

Shonen Jump is still going strong and thriving in 2024 with many of the biggest manga hits arriving weekly through the magazine. Included among these are big hitters, but also some hidden gems you might not have heard of before.

One Piece

One piece
Image via Shonen Jump

One Piece is one of, if not the most iconic Shonen Jump manga ever and it is still going strong today. With over 1000 chapters, One Piece continues to be a favorite among Shonen fans as Luffy’s story about becoming King of the Pirates finally approaches its conclusion.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji holds up his hand

Not just the most popular anime of today, but also one of the most popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen is a mainstay in Shonen Jump. The series that follows Yuji Itadori as he navigates the world of Jujutsu Sorcerers is one of the most complex and action-packed currently in Shonen Jump and definitely a must-read.

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Volume 10 cover
Image via Shonen Jump

One of the most popular series in Weekly Shonen Jump right now is My Hero Academia. This is a Shonen series that lives up to the genre with a whole society of heroes fighting villains in incredible fashion.

Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days Volume 1 cover
Image via Shonen Jump

Sakamoto Days is quietly becoming a favorite among Shonen Jump readers. This series introduces a retired hitman whose peaceful life is torn apart when he is drawn back into the game.

Undead Unluck

Undead Unluck Volume 2 cover
Image via Shonen Jump

You may have heard of Undead Unluck after its popular anime run, but the series continues to be one of Shonen Jump’s biggest gems. 

Kagurabachi

Chihiro Rokuira swinging his sword on the cover of Kagurabachi volume 1
Image via Shueisha

It’s no meme, Kagurabachi has quickly become one of Shonen Jump’s best series. This samurai manga is a violent spin on a genre that has already been conquered, and it’s basically just a whole lot of the fun you’d expect from a Shonen series.

Weekly Shonen Jump’s Current Lineup

  • Akane-banashi
  • Astro Royale
  • Blue Box
  • Burn the Witch
  • Cycle Biyori
  • Dear Anemone
  • Green Green Greens
  • Kill Blue
  • Kyokutou Necromance
  • Me & Robocop
  • Mission: Yozakura Family
  • Nue’s Exorcist
  • RuriDragon
  • Saikuru Biyori
  • Shadow Eliminators
  • Super Psychic Policeman Chojo
  • The Elusive Samurai
  • Witch Watch
Post Tag:
Weekly Shonen Jump
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Raging Demon, Akuma, Brings His Fists to Street Fighter 6 Next Month
Akuma kicks Ryu in the face in Street Fighter 6
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
The Raging Demon, Akuma, Brings His Fists to Street Fighter 6 Next Month
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Palworld Is Finally Getting a Frog Pal – And That’s Not All
The Frog in Palworld.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Palworld Is Finally Getting a Frog Pal – And That’s Not All
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Game Boy Advanced SP in open and closed positions.
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Raging Demon, Akuma, Brings His Fists to Street Fighter 6 Next Month
Akuma kicks Ryu in the face in Street Fighter 6
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
The Raging Demon, Akuma, Brings His Fists to Street Fighter 6 Next Month
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Palworld Is Finally Getting a Frog Pal – And That’s Not All
The Frog in Palworld.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Palworld Is Finally Getting a Frog Pal – And That’s Not All
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Game Boy Advanced SP in open and closed positions.
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]