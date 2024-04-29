Every Manga Currently Running in Weekly Shonen Jump

Shonen Jump is the most iconic manga magazine in the world and its physical release is exclusive to Japan. Fortunately, with chapters available online, you can still read its contents, but you’ll need to know what manga is available.

Every Current Weekly Shonen Jump Manga

Shonen Jump is still going strong and thriving in 2024 with many of the biggest manga hits arriving weekly through the magazine. Included among these are big hitters, but also some hidden gems you might not have heard of before.

One Piece

One Piece is one of, if not the most iconic Shonen Jump manga ever and it is still going strong today. With over 1000 chapters, One Piece continues to be a favorite among Shonen fans as Luffy’s story about becoming King of the Pirates finally approaches its conclusion.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Not just the most popular anime of today, but also one of the most popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen is a mainstay in Shonen Jump. The series that follows Yuji Itadori as he navigates the world of Jujutsu Sorcerers is one of the most complex and action-packed currently in Shonen Jump and definitely a must-read.

My Hero Academia

One of the most popular series in Weekly Shonen Jump right now is My Hero Academia. This is a Shonen series that lives up to the genre with a whole society of heroes fighting villains in incredible fashion.

Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days is quietly becoming a favorite among Shonen Jump readers. This series introduces a retired hitman whose peaceful life is torn apart when he is drawn back into the game.

Undead Unluck

You may have heard of Undead Unluck after its popular anime run, but the series continues to be one of Shonen Jump’s biggest gems.

Kagurabachi

It’s no meme, Kagurabachi has quickly become one of Shonen Jump’s best series. This samurai manga is a violent spin on a genre that has already been conquered, and it’s basically just a whole lot of the fun you’d expect from a Shonen series.

Weekly Shonen Jump’s Current Lineup

Akane-banashi

Astro Royale

Blue Box

Burn the Witch

Cycle Biyori

Dear Anemone

Green Green Greens

Kill Blue

Kyokutou Necromance

Me & Robocop

Mission: Yozakura Family

Nue’s Exorcist

RuriDragon

Saikuru Biyori

Shadow Eliminators

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo

The Elusive Samurai

Witch Watch

