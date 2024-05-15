X-Men ’97 Honors Two Live-Action Marvel Actors With Easter Egg

The finale of the first season of X-Men ’97 is full of great cameos and references, but there’s one that’s extra special. In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, the Marvel Studios production honors two iconic live-action Marvel actors.

Recommended Videos

All the Internet wants to talk about right now when it comes to the finale is that Daredevil shows up to fight Sentinels and Peter Parker appears alongside Mary Jane, wrapping up a cliffhanger from the ’90s Spider-Man series. However, X-Men ’97 also took time to shout out two X-Men actors, Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender. You can check out the Easter egg below:

To respect those who respectful.

Putting Sir Ian and Michael was a great detail. pic.twitter.com/p8KeK3kIBJ — Özgür (@ozgurwayne) May 15, 2024

The moment happens when President Kelly is considering what to do as Asteroid M starts barreling toward Earth. Thankfully, he has a plan for that very kind of situation known as “the Magneto Protocols,” which includes all kinds of information about the Master of Magnetism. One detail is his known aliases, including David Hemblem, who voiced him in the original ’90s series, and two redacted identities that only list first names, “Michael” and “Ian.”

Related: X-Men ’97: Does Wolverine Get His Adamantium Back?

It’s always fun when projects honor what came before, such as Cyclops poking fun at the black leather suits the live-action actors wore in an earlier episode of X-Men ’97. But this could be more than an Easter egg, as rumors claim that one or more versions of Magento could show up in Deadpool & Wolverine later this summer. In any case, it’s a good time to be an X-Men fan, as there are plenty of movies and shows to embrace, and they all want to show some love to the past.

X-Men ’97 Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+. If you’re interested in more X-Men content, here’s everything to know about Mister Sinister’s powers.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more