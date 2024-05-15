X-Men ’97: Does Wolverine Get His Adamantium Back?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for X-Men ’97 Season 1, Episode 10, “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3.”

X-Men ’97 Season 1’s penultimate episode, “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 2,” sees Magneto yank out Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton. So, does Wolverine get his adamantium back in the X-Men ’97 Season 1 finale, “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3”?

Does Wolverine Get His Adamantium Back in X-Men ’97?

No – or at least, not yet. While X-Men ’97 has rolled back several major developments (including Storm losing her powers and Magneto’s “death”), Season 1 wraps up with Wolverine’s bones still adamantium-free. Indeed, the last time we see him, poor Wolvie’s in critical condition aboard the X-Men’s jet, the Blackbird. This is in keeping with the X-Men comics’ 1993 “Fatal Attractions” storyline, which likewise didn’t reverse Wolverine’s condition before it finished. Besides, Logan’s injuries are so bad that he probably wouldn’t survive having adamantium re-bonded to his skeleton, anyway!

Of course, the two-fold question now is when and how will Wolverine get his adamantium back? After all, the most likely candidate to reinsert the fan-favorite X-Man’s missing metal is Magneto, and he’s gone! “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3” ends with the Master of Magnetism inexplicably stranded in ancient Egypt alongside Professor X and several other X-Men. So, if Wolverine wants his skeleton coated with adamantium again, he’ll either have to wait until Magneto gets back, or find another solution. Fortunately, the episode’s Apocalypse-centric post-credit scene hints that such a solution may be at hand – more on that below.

Does Wolverine Get His Adamantium Back in the Comics?

Yep, but not for a while. “Fatal Attractions” sends Wolverine on a six-year journey to regain his adamantium, including at least one fake-out. Along the way, he discovers that his famous claws are actually made of bone, so he gets to keep his trademark weapons, at least. Oh, and Wolverine’s healing factor eventually kicks into overdrive without all that adamantium poisoning to process, sending Wolverine gradually more feral. At one point, his nose even disappears (seriously: don’t ask).

But then, in 1999, Apocalypse comes calling, looking for someone to fill the vacant Death position in his Horsemen line-up. The uber-powerful baddie narrows the field down to Wolverine and his arch-nemesis Sabretooth. Apocalypse forces the pair to fight and Logan comes out on top. As a reward, Apocalypse takes the adamantium from Sabretooth’s skeleton and bonds it to Wolverine’s. He also brainwashes Wolvie to serve him, but luckily, this doesn’t last long. In a matter of months (and with the X-Men’s help), Logan shakes Apocalypse’s influence and reclaims the Wolverine mantle.

All 10 episodes of X-Men ’97 Season 1 are currently streaming on Disney+.

