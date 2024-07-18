Cobra Kai Season 6’s Final Part Gets an Earlier Release Date on Netflix

Fans may be sitting down to watch the first half of Cobra Kai Season 6, desperately wishing they’d just dropped the whole thing at once. Well, the streamer has announced that the wait will be shorter than previously thought.

Part 2 of the sixth season was originally slated to land on November 25 but has now been bumped up about two weeks to November 15. There’s no reason given for the new release date, but given the fact that it prompted coverage, it’s likely a clever marketing tactic by Netflix to help promote the first part of the season. Whatever the reason, that means ten days less of waiting to discover what happens to the karate teens and their dojo masters as they try to take on the world and not just the Valley.

The sixth season of the series is the final one, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka returning as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, to guide the next generation of students in the ways of Cobra Kai and Mr. Miyagi. The season will evidently deliver one final massive secret that may or may not involve Hilary Swank returning to the universe. However, Part 2 of the sixth season will not be the end of the show, as Netflix has announced that the series will conclude with an epic movie-length finale that’s dropping sometime in 2025.

Also starring in the series are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

For those who have been avoiding Cobra Kai because, well, it’s a streaming series based on the Karate Kid movies, stop doing that immediately. It’s real good, and skeptics can watch everything through Season 6’s first half on Netflix right now.

