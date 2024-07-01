First Trailer for the Final Season of Cobra Kai Reveals a Massive Secret

Much like the redemption story of Johnny Lawrence himself, Netflix’s Cobra Kai has gone from a defunct YouTube series to one of Netflix’s most popular shows. But the journey is almost over, as the trailer for the final season of Cobra Kai is here.

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai will be split into two parts as Netflix drags out the final adventure of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) a little bit longer. With the two competing dojos joined together and Cobra Kai finally forced out of the Valley, the new season will focus on the joined dojo taking on the entire world. But that appears to mean taking on Cobra Kai founder and all-around bad dude John Kreese (Martin Kove) once again. Plus, there is still high drama between the students of the dojo, setting us up for what is sure to be an eventful final season.

Even more of a setup is the tease at the end of the trailer, which promises that a secret of Mr. Miyagi’s will be revealed and that it might not be a good one. Could this finally be the lead-in for Hillary Swank returning to reprise her role from The Next Karate Kid? The actress has said she’d be happy to return, and no one has ever ruled it out. She’s really the only major actor from the original franchise’s timeline to not return, and it just feels like it has to happen.

Outside of the possibility of Swank returning, the sixth season of the show will actually star Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

If you haven’t watched Cobra Kai, do so now. It may look ridiculous, but it is brilliant. And you’ll then be ready for the elongated release of the sixth season, with the first half dropping on Netflix on July 18, the second half dropping on November 28, and then a special finale dropping sometime in 2025. And just in case you’re worried about not having enough Karate Kid content after that, don’t forget that Macchio and Jackie Chan have teamed up for a new Karate Kid movie.

