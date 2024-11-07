What Happened To Corey From Pawn Stars?

The pawn business doesn’t seem like one that’s worth documenting on a reality show, but Rick Harrison makes it worth viewers’ time. However, Rick doesn’t run the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop alone, making it a family affair. But what happened to Corey Harrison from Pawn Stars?

What Is Corey Harrison From Pawn Stars Up To Now?

Corey started working at his father’s store at a young age, wanting to learn everything he could about the pawn business. Eventually, he became the manager and even brought his childhood friend Austin Lee Russell, aka Chumlee, into the fold. That turned out to be a great decision, as Chumlee and Corey helped take the business to new heights and make Pawn Stars one of the biggest shows on TV.

However, just helping run the store wasn’t enough for Corey. He had bigger aspirations, and he brought the idea of getting an ownership stake to his father and grandfather. It took some negotiating, but Corey eventually got a percentage of the business and was able to call himself an owner. Sadly, the good times couldn’t last forever, as Corey has dealt with plenty of hardship in recent years.

Since 2015, he’s been divorced twice, and in 2023, he was arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas. There have also been some major tragedies in Corey’s life, losing his grandfather, Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr., aka “The Old Man,” after a battle with Parkinson’s disease and his brother, Adam Harrison, to a drug overdose. Corey has persevered, though, making the most out of life and even losing a significant amount of weight.

Corey’s social media is full of images of him traveling and enjoying life away from Pawn Stars. He also still spends plenty of time with Chumlee and his dad, which is good news for those waiting for another season of the History Channel show. Season 22 of Pawn Stars finished airing in September 2024, and while the network behind the program has yet to announce another outing, it’s fair to assume that it won’t be long before Corey and the rest of the crew are back and buying and selling items.

And that’s what happened to Corey Harrison from Pawn Stars. If you’re looking for more information about the popular reality show, here’s what happened to Corey’s dad, Rick.

Pawn Stars is available to stream on History.com.

