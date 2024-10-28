When a show is on as long as Pawn Stars, its stars can’t help but become pretty big celebrities. That’s certainly the case for Austin Lee Russell, aka Chumlee, who works alongside Rick Harrison and the rest of the crew. But what happened to Chumlee from Pawn Stars?

What Is Chumlee From Pawn Stars Up To Now?

Chumlee has been part of Pawn Stars from the beginning, having started working at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas several years before the show kicked off. He was childhood friends with Rick’s son, Corey, and their connection led Chumlee to become a major part of the business. He focuses on items that appeal to younger people, such as sports collectibles and trading cards.

As diehard fans of the show will know, Chumlee doesn’t always make the best business decisions, but he’s much more savvy than people like to give him credit for, having an eye for items other people think are worthless. Unfortunately, despite being a fan-favorite on Pawn Stars, Chumlee has run into his fair share of trouble.

In 2016, the police searched his apartment as part of a sexual assault investigation, and he was arrested for possessing drugs and weapons. The investigation didn’t go any further due to insufficient evidence, but the reality star did plead guilty to charges relating to the guns and weapons (via Screen Rant). Chumlee was put on probation for three years and had to attend counseling, but all that’s in the past now, and he’s turned his life around, even losing a large amount of weight.

Heading to Chumlee’s social media will reveal his latest obsession, Pokemon cards. He posts frequently about his collection and even attends events as a celebrity guest where people buy, sell, and trade the collectibles. While Rick still doesn’t share his employee’s love for the hobby, Chumlee is still doing his best to teach him. He posted a video where he got his boss to open up a Charizard statue and a few packs of cards.

When Chumlee isn’t growing his Pokemon collection, he still appears on Pawn Stars, which doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The show still airs new episodes on The History Channel, with the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop seemingly doing better than ever.

And that’s what happened to Chumlee from Pawn Stars.

Pawn Stars is available to stream on History.com.

