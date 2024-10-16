All Pawn Stars Cast Deaths & What Happened to Them

The reality TV series Pawn Stars centered on Rick Harrison and his family business, which saw incredible items brought into the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, tragedy has struck the family. Here is every Pawn Stars cast member who died and what happened to them.

Every Pawn Star Cast Member Death

Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison

Richard “Old Man” Harrison was the endearingly nicknamed patriarch of the Harrison family, famous for their Pawn Stars Reality TV Show. Per the History Channel Bio of the late star, “Old Man” had quite a fascinating life before the show. He served in the Navy and subsequently tried to get into the real estate business. After losing over a million dollars in the market, he moved his family to Las Vegas to pursue new avenues to success, starting his famous Pawn Shop in 1988.

Richard worked with his famous business for decades, co-owning it with his son Rick Harrison up until he passed in 2018. According to his son, he passed away surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease at 77.

“He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” Rick said (via Entertainment Weekly). “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.

Adam Harrison

Rick has three sons, one of which is heavily involved with the business. Fans will recognize Corey Harrison, a dedicated worker and loving member of the Pawn Stars family who stays close to family and often interacts with fans in need. Chumlee is often wrongly assumed to be one of Rick Harrison’s sons, and while Rick sees him as one, he is not blood-related.

However, Rick has two sons who haven’t appeared as regular cast members in Pawn Stars. While they weren’t involved much with the show or shop, they obviously mean the world to Rick and his family. Rick’s youngest son Jake is alive and well, but unfortunately, tragedy claimed the life of his older brother Adam in 2024. Adam passed away due to an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and methamphetamine.

And that’s all Pawn Stars cast deaths and what happened to them.

Pawn Stars airs new episodes on The History Channel.

