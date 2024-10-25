The reality TV space is currently dominated by dating series, but there’s another niche with its fair share of fans: pawn shows. The biggest of them all is Pawn Stars, which follows the business Rick Harrison runs with his family and friends. But what happened to Rick from Pawn Stars?

What Is Rick From Pawn Stars Up To Now?

Unlike some pawn shows, such as Hardcore Pawn, Pawn Stars doesn’t focus on the dark side of the pawn business. Instead, Rick, his son Corey Harrison, and family friend Austin Lee Russell, aka Chumlee, focus on the positive while working at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Sure, there are memes all over the Internet about Rick and Co. lowballing customers, but it’s part of the business. Sadly, despite being a bright light on TV, Rick has dealt with his fair share of struggles.

In 2018, Richard “Old Man” Harrison, who co-owned the store with his son, Rick, passed away after a battle with Parkinson’s disease at 77. Old Man was a major part of Pawn Stars from the beginning, always giving his son a hard time about the silly stuff he bought. Rick didn’t slow down after losing his father, though, continuing to run the business and work on the popular show.

Things were going well until 2024 when Rick lost another member of his family, his son, Adam Harrison, to an accidental overdose. Pawn Stars fans weren’t familiar with him, as he didn’t appear on the show, but it was still a devastating loss. And while a lot of people would let that affect their work, Rick once again persevered, not delaying Pawn Stars and continuing to entertain the masses.

Despite having over 20 seasons under its belt, Pawn Stars is still on the air and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Rick is staying pretty active on social media, even appearing in videos with Chumlee where his employee tries to explain Pokemon to him, a bit that started on the show. In his free time, Rick spends time with friends and participating in his annual Poker Run, where he takes bikers around Las Vegas and pulls cards to see who can get the best hand at the end of the event.

And that’s what happened to Rick from Pawn Stars.

Pawn Stars airs new episodes on The History Channel.

