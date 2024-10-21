90 Day Fiance: Why Was Gabe So Angry When He Divorced Isabel?

A 90 Day Fiance couple not working is nothing new. In fact, it feels like things end poorly more often than not. However, it’s not every day that people take to the web to go off. So, why was Gabe from 90 Day Fiance so angry when he divorced Isabel?

Gabe and Isaebl From 90 Day Fiance’s Divorce, Explained

Gabe had a lot on his plate when he first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Not only was he dealing with a long-distance relationship with Isabel from Colombia, but he was having trouble telling people about his trans identity. However, he was focused on love after meeting Isabel while on a business trip.

It didn’t take long for Gabe to open up to Isabel, and the two got married in November 2022 after receiving the blessing of Isabel’s father. However, despite embracing his new family and becoming a stepfather to Isabel’s two kids, things took a turn, and in early 2024, Gabe announced that the 90 Day Fiance couple was headed toward divorce.

“I feel betrayed. I feel used. I had everything taken away from me and I’m left with nothing. Nothing at all. I have nothing to my name,” Gabe explained in a video announcing the news (via In Touch Weekly). “I wont go into specifics, but I’m just tired and I can’t put up a front anymore. I’m tired, I’m working 18 hours almost every day … My business is going down. It’s nothing now. All I do is work and work and work and I have nothing to show nothing at all. I have nothing.”

Gabe stuck to his word and didn’t get into the nitty-gritty, but he made it clear that he felt bamboozled by his 90 Day Fiance partner. There were times when Isabel would disappear for weeks, and since he moved across the world for her, it became incredibly frustrating. There were also issues with money that led to him almost losing his apartment in Colombia.

Thankfully, Gabe appears to be healing. He’s returned to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, appearing on Pillow Talk alongside his sister, and made a friend on the show, Jeymi Noguera, who he’s been spotted hanging out with on social media. So, 90 Day Fiance wasn’t a total loss for Gabe.

And that’s why Gabe from 90 Day Fiance was so angry when he divorced Isabel.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

