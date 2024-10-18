90 Day Fiance: Why Does Jasmine Think She’s Still With Gino?

When it comes to 90 Day Fiance couples, it doesn’t get more toxic than Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda. They’ve done plenty of things to hurt each other, leading to a major fracture forming in their relationship. So, why does Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance still think she’s with Gino?

Recommended Videos

Jasmine and Gino From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship Status, Explained

Like most of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine and Gino met online. Gino was living in the United States, and he helped take care of Jasmine, who was in Panama. It took a while, but Gino eventually made his way to Panama to meet Jasmine. However, it didn’t take long for things to take a turn. The two didn’t have a lot of chemistry, and after an ex-girlfriend of Gino’s revealed that he had been sharing explicit photos of his new girlfriend, Jasmine understandably got very upset, which was a sign of things to come.

Despite their initial issues, including differing opinions on having kids, Jasmine made her way to America to be with her partner. Spending time together didn’t stop the arguments, though, with the two getting into it about Gino’s bachelor party and the fact there was lip gloss in his car. That still didn’t stop them from taking the next step, as they got married in June of 2023.

Unfortunately, the good times wouldn’t last. Jasmine would soon meet a man, Matt, at her gym, and the two started an affair that Gino eventually caught wind of. Gino kicked out Jasmine, but they didn’t go as far as to get a divorce. So, despite seemingly moving in with her boyfriend, Jasmine and Gino are still legally connected, and Jasmine doesn’t want her 90 Day Fiance co-star to forget that.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Is Jihoon Still Part of His Child’s Life?

Throughout 2024, Jasmine has been making posts on social media that tease that she and Gino are still together. She’s been spotted wearing her wedding ring and even posting photos of him on Instagram (via Screen Rant). But Gino has made it clear that he’s not even in the same state as Jasmine, posting photos in New York for most of 2024.

At this point, it’s unclear why Jasmine wants the world to think that she’s still with Gino, but the breakup has yet to be addressed on 90 Day Fiance, so the powers that be at TLC could want the pair to keep things close to the vest until they can address it on TV.

And that’s why Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance thinks she’s still with Gino.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy