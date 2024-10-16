90 Day Fiance: Is Jihoon Still Part of His Child’s Life?

Things can get pretty messy on 90 Day Fiance, especially when children are involved. However, despite not planning to have a kid, Jihoon and Deavan gave it a shot when they found out Deavan was pregnant. But is Jihoon from 90 Day Fiance still part of his child’s life?

Jihoon From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship With His Son, Explained

Jihoon and Deavan’s journey started in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. He had only come to visit America for a short time, but she ended up getting pregnant, leading her to decide to move to South Korea. Once Deavan got there with her daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla, things started to take a turn, and it led to Jihoon losing a big part of his life.

It was hard for Jihoon to hold down a job to support his family while on 90 Day Fiance, and issues with his parents made Deavan rethink a lot of things. However, the biggest issue was Jihoon’s treatment of Drascilla, which Deavan claimed was abusive at times (via Screen Rant). The two filed for divorce in 2020, and Deavan got full custody of their son, Taeyang.

However, two years later, the young boy was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of cancer. Deavan was pregnant at the time and got support from her new partner, Topher. Jihoon posted about his son’s battle on social media, but it doesn’t appear that the former 90 Day Fiance star made his way to America during his treatment. Thankfully, as of 2024, Taeyang is cancer-free.

Things are also looking up for Jihoon. While he doesn’t see his son all that often, he’s dating a woman from Norway named Elisa. It appears to be getting serious, as Jihoon has plans to travel to Norway to meet her.

At this point, it’s unclear how Taeyang fits into Jihoon’s plans, but before his diagnosis, Deavan would travel to South Korea to allow her ex and his family to visit with the young boy. With another baby and Taeyang’s recent struggles, though, it would be hard to blame Deavan for putting any trips on the back burner and focusing on getting everything squared away at home.

And that’s whether Jihoon from 90 Day Fiance is still part of his child’s life.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

