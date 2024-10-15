What Does Statler From 90 Day Fiance Do for a Living?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced us to Statler, who went looking for love on the internet and connected with a British woman, Dempsey. But what about her day job? Here’s what Statler from 90 Day Fiance does for a living.

What Statler From 90 Day Fiance Does for a Job

Statler, 33, works in the finance department of a freight logistics company. In other words, her employer moves goods all around the place. And she’s involved in the money end of things. After COVID, she ended up working remotely and has continued to work that way.

From what we know about her, she doesn’t miss the office life; she’s admitted that she prefers working alone, partly because she has ADHD and mild autism. So, working from home works just fine for her – or, at least it did, until she began the van life, as we saw in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

In 90 Day Fiance, we saw Statler move to the UK to be with Dempsey, living out of a van. Dempsey had quit her job, but at least Statler could work remotely. But her van-based internet connectivity wasn’t up to much.

“Without internet, no job. No money. No van life. If this keeps being an issue, 100 percent I will get fired because, like, I’m not coming across as reliable,” she said (via Intouchweekly). No matter how sympathetic her bosses might be, there was bound to be a breaking point.

However, that issue solved itself. Her van life came to an abrupt end when the two broke up. As far as we know, Statler still has her old job and, presumably, a half-decent internet connection. So, the answer to what Statler from 90 Day Fiance does for a living is that she works in the finance department of a freight logistics company.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

