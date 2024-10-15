Every 90 Day Fiance Cast Member Who’s Been Fired, Confirmed

The 90 Day Fiance franchise is all about finding love, but everyone has skeletons in their closet, and they can rear their ugly heads from time to time. That leads to popular being disappearing from the different shows. Here’s every 90 Day Fiance cast member who’s been fired.

All 90 Day Fiance Members Who Got Let Go

Lisa Hamme

Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme were an odd couple, to say the least. However, there appeared to be hope for them after the two got married during 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Things took a turn in 2020, though, when a leaked clip from a tell-all saw Usman accuse Lisa of using racial slurs (via Republic). She revealed that she was asked not to return by TLC and apologized to her fans on social media.

Alina Kozhevnikova

Appearing in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Alina Kozhevnikova had a harrowing story, dealing with diastrophic dysplasia, a form of dwarfism. She and her partner, Caleb Greenwood, had been friends for years and started a relationship not long before appearing on TV. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for them, and things only got worse when racist posts from Alina’s past were uncovered, leading to her being let go by TLC (via Screen Rant).

Larissa Lima

It doesn’t get more toxic than Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson. After coming to America, Larissa was arrested three times after incidents with her partner. That’s not what landed her in hot water with TLC, though. After leaving Colt, Larissa started adult content accounts, which goes against the network’s family-friendly image. She was let go by TLC but returned to reality TV on E!’s House of Villains.

Geoffrey Paschel

Geoffrey Paschel seemed like a humble man when he started his journey on 90 Day Fiance. He went to Russia to meet Varya Malina, and the two had strong feelings for one another. However, the good times didn’t last, as Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in jail without the possibility of parole after being convicted of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault for an incident that occurred in 2019 (via Independent).

And that’s every 90 Day Fiance cast member who’s been fired. If you’re interested in more, here’s whether Michael from the TLC franchise is still in America.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

