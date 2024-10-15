Angela and Michael are two of 90 Day Fiance‘s most memorable stars, and while Michael made it to the US, things went downhill and the two parted. But where is Michael now? Is Michael from 90 Day Fiance still in America?

Where Is Michael From 90 Day Fiance Now?

Michael from 90 Day Fiance is still in America after leaving Angela. There was plenty of difficulty in getting Michael over to the USA. As reported by InTouch, Angela, who had married Michael, applied for a Spousal Visa to get him into the country, and he arrived earlier in 2024 (via People).

However, that wasn’t the end of things. 90 Day Fiance viewers had already seen Angela treating Michael poorly, and it’s alleged that behavior continued off-screen. But she also claimed Michael was scamming her, using her just to get into the country.

Whatever the true story is, Michael left Angela around two months after getting to the US. Angela actually reported him missing, though it became clear that he wasn’t missing; he just wasn’t with her. He was spotted by a fan in Texas, and that’s where he’s currently living. Going by his Instagram, he’s been settling in well and has made new friends. So, everything’s good for Michael, right? Well, not quite.

How Long Can Michael From 90 Day Fiance Stay in America?

Michael’s spousal visa should last two years, meaning he can remain legally in the US until 2025. He may also be able to apply for an extension, but his problems may be more immediate than that. Angela is seeking to have their marriage annulled. If it were to be annulled, the worst-case scenario is that Michael would be deported.

To defend against this legal challenge, Michael started a GoFundMe, which raised over $50,000. However, Michael was then accused of misusing the GoFundMe money, leading to him posting a statement on Instagram.

In the statement, he defends himself against these allegations, confirming that he will not be giving interviews at the moment. The GoFundMe is not currently taking new donations. He seems to be taking comfort in his friends and faith if his Instagram posts are anything to go by, but he’ll be under a lot of pressure, at least until the Angela situation is resolved.

So the answer to whether Michael from 90 Day Fiance is still in America is yes, he is. However, if Angela’s attempt to annul the marriage is successful, his continued residence could be at risk.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

