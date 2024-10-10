Who Is Larissa From 90 Day Fiance’s Husband?

Larissa Lima’s relationships have been in the headlines since her time on 90 Day Fiance started. She no longer appears on the TLC shows, but people still want to keep up with her life and who she’s dating. So, who is Larissa from 90 Day Fiance‘s current husband?

Larissa From 90 Day Fiance’s Current Husband, Confirmed

After being let go from 90 Day Fiance for starting an adult content account, Larissa is starting a new chapter in her life. She’s competing on E!’s House of Villains, which sees reality star villains come together to compete for $200,000. However, just because her past relationships haven’t worked out doesn’t mean she’s avoiding love. In fact, she “married” someone in summer 2024.

Larissa has yet to reveal the man’s identity, but she’s posted about him online already, revealing that he likes motorcycles and showing off a Las Vegas wedding ceremony. But the proceedings weren’t exactly official, as the pair have yet to sign any documents, meaning their marriage isn’t legal in the eyes of the law. That doesn’t mean the papers won’t be processed at a later point, though. “We want to make something very nice,” Larissa told Page Six. “I want [it to be] legal.”

Even if things don’t work out, the former 90 Day Fiance star has another plan, and it involves taking her talents to another reality show. “If it [doesn’t] work, I’m going to apply for the show to marry a farmer,” she added.

Has Larissa From 90 Day Fiance Been Married Before?

Larissa started her reality show journey on 90 Day Fiance, where she married Colt Johnson. The two didn’t get along, though, as Larissa felt that Colt didn’t tell her the truth about his life in the United States. The rift eventually got worse, with Larissa being arrested three times for domestic abuse and becoming worried about getting deported. The pair would divorce in 2019, and Larissa would start a new relationship.

Eric Nichols would then enter the picture and pop up in some episodes of 90 Day Fiance. However, even after the two lived together in Colorado for a time, their relationship would fizzle. He seems to be doing fine, though, posting images on his Instagram with family and friends.

And that’s who Larissa from 90 Day Fiance‘s husband is.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

