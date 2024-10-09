Are Mary and Brandan From 90 Day Fiance Still Together? Answered

It’s hard for a relationship to work if there isn’t trust on both sides. It’s one of the most frequent issues couples face in 90 Day Fiance. Since Mary and Brandan dealt with their fair share of problems on 90 Day Fiance, let’s dive into whether they are still together.

Recommended Videos

Mary and Brandan From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship Status, Explained

Mary and Brandan had a rocky start to their 90 Day Fiance journey. After meeting online, Brandan would move to the Philippines to be with his partner. However, leaving his life in the United States behind wasn’t enough for Mary to trust him, as she constantly worried about him cheating and even being around other women. Brandan didn’t like that he was being controlled while Mary could do whatever she wanted, so a massive rift formed. Thankfully, the couple has left all the issues in the past and made things work.

Mary got pregnant, and the pair got married. Brandan has really taken to being a father, posting frequently on social media about his wife and child. He’s even found a steady job in the Philippines, allowing him to provide for his family. However, despite all the positive developments, there is still plenty of controversy surrounding the couple.

Related: Are Tim and Veronica From 90 Day Fiance Still Together? Answered

What Happened to Mary & Brandan After 90 Day Fiance?

In August 2024, the couple’s followers turned on them after learning that, despite setting up a donation page, Mary was not seriously ill. She was asking people to help her raise money for some pain she had been dealing with, and many assumed the reality star was dealing with some form of cancer. Mary never confirmed that, but she also never denied it, making people feel hoodwinked.

There were also rumors that the couple had been fired from 90 Day Fiance due to breaking an NDA, but that turned out to be false. Mary and Brandan addressed the rumors and claimed they could return to the series whenever they liked, even revealing they’ve been talking to producers (via TV Showcase). TLC has yet to confirm whether the couple will pop back up on one of the various shows, but it wouldn’t be all that surprising, as plenty of controversial figures have had their time to shine.

And that’s whether Mary and Brandan from 90 Day Fiance are still together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy