Are Tim and Veronica From 90 Day Fiance Still Together? Answered

Very few couples on 90 Day Fiance are as close as Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez. They are never far apart and even raise a child together. However, their relationship status is pretty complicated. So, are Tim and Veronica from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Recommended Videos

Tim and Veronica From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship Status, Explained

Tim and Veronica first got on the radar of 90 Day Fiance fans during Before the 90 Days Season 3. Tim was dating Colombian model Jeniffer Tarazona, which didn’t work out for a number of reasons. One of the biggest hurdles in their relationship, though, was Veronica, Tim’s ex-fiance. That’s right – at one point, Tim and Veronica were going to get married, but they realized they worked better as friends.

All this happened years before Tim went on 90 Day Fiance, and despite breaking up, Tim stayed in Veronica’s life, as he grew very close to her daughter, Chloe, and wanted to help raise her. Their relationship stayed strong, even when Veronica found herself on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Despite trying to find love, Tim was always close by, which bothered Veronica’s partners. At one point, she turned down moving to another state because she didn’t want her and her daughter to be far away from Tim. And things didn’t change, as Veronica let Tim get in the way of her relationship with Jamal, though he wasn’t looking for anything serious anyway.

Related: ‘Having Children Makes a Relationship Strong:’ 90 Day Fiance Fans Think Meitalia’s Reason for Wanting Children Is a Red Flag

There was also Tim’s ex-girlfriend Luisa, who made some negative comments about the duo, claiming that they were putting on an act for the camera (via Screen Rant). Her comments appeared to be unfounded, however, as she was only lasing out at Tim because he was unable to commit to her.

Veronica is dating another man, but he’s yet to appear in any of the 90 Day Fiance shows, so she might be trying a different tactic this time around. With or without all the publicity, though, whoever Tim and Veronica are with better learn that they’re a package deal. After all, on top of being present in each other’s lives, they frequently pop up on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk to react to episodes of the various shows and give their two cents.

And that’s whether Tim and Veronica from 90 Day Fiance are still together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy