‘Having Children Makes a Relationship Strong:’ 90 Day Fiance Fans Think Meitalia’s Reason for Wanting Children Is a Red Flag

Very few couples on 90 Day Fiance are on the same page. There are almost always fundamental issues that cause arguments or worse. Well, that’s what’s going on with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Meitalia and James, who have different views on having children.

Season 6, Episode 11, “Eat, Play, Lie,” sees Meitalia learn that her partner discussed being against having kids with their friend, Adele, which is something she never knew about. Later in the episode, Meitalia confronts James, who apologizes for not discussing the issues with her. However, Meitalia goes on to reveal the real reason she wants kids, and it’s not sitting right with fans.

Meitalia Was Wronged on 90 Day Fiance, But That Doesn’t Make Her Right

When Meitalia finally sits down with James, he makes it clear that, while he thinks she’ll be a wonderful mother, he doesn’t feel comfortable bringing a child into the world right now. On top of the constant conflicts and toxicity, he’s not sure he can provide for the two of them in Indonesia, and adding a baby would make things even more difficult.

Meitalia is clearly hurt by this revelation, but before fans can rush to her side, she drops the bombshell that, she wants to have a baby because it will help strengthen their relationship. That caught a lot of fans off-guard, as they feel like children shouldn’t be used as a tool.

“Oh, Meitalia thinks having a kid makes your relationship stronger?” Nora McManus said on X. “Right. Nothing brings harmony to a young couple’s marriage like a screaming, runny-nosed, walking money pit with a loaded diaper.”

“Meitalia having a baby isn’t guaranteed to fix her problems with James!” said X user Colin Brinkley.

The communication issues between the pair are apparent, and it doesn’t seem like anything will get better before they fix their living situation. So, it will be up to both of them to figure out a compromise before things get any worse.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air on Mondays at 8 PM EST on TLC.

