Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Meitalia in 90 Day Fiance.
Category:
News
Movies & TV

‘Having Children Makes a Relationship Strong:’ 90 Day Fiance Fans Think Meitalia’s Reason for Wanting Children Is a Red Flag

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 09:39 am

Very few couples on 90 Day Fiance are on the same page. There are almost always fundamental issues that cause arguments or worse. Well, that’s what’s going on with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Meitalia and James, who have different views on having children.

Recommended Videos

Season 6, Episode 11, “Eat, Play, Lie,” sees Meitalia learn that her partner discussed being against having kids with their friend, Adele, which is something she never knew about. Later in the episode, Meitalia confronts James, who apologizes for not discussing the issues with her. However, Meitalia goes on to reveal the real reason she wants kids, and it’s not sitting right with fans.

Related: ‘Love Is Not Enough:’ Shekinah Finally Calls Out Sarper’s Despicable Behavior on 90 Day Fiance

Meitalia Was Wronged on 90 Day Fiance, But That Doesn’t Make Her Right

When Meitalia finally sits down with James, he makes it clear that, while he thinks she’ll be a wonderful mother, he doesn’t feel comfortable bringing a child into the world right now. On top of the constant conflicts and toxicity, he’s not sure he can provide for the two of them in Indonesia, and adding a baby would make things even more difficult.

Meitalia is clearly hurt by this revelation, but before fans can rush to her side, she drops the bombshell that, she wants to have a baby because it will help strengthen their relationship. That caught a lot of fans off-guard, as they feel like children shouldn’t be used as a tool.

“Oh, Meitalia thinks having a kid makes your relationship stronger?” Nora McManus said on X. “Right. Nothing brings harmony to a young couple’s marriage like a screaming, runny-nosed, walking money pit with a loaded diaper.”

“Meitalia having a baby isn’t guaranteed to fix her problems with James!” said X user Colin Brinkley.

The communication issues between the pair are apparent, and it doesn’t seem like anything will get better before they fix their living situation. So, it will be up to both of them to figure out a compromise before things get any worse.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air on Mondays at 8 PM EST on TLC.

Post Tag:
90 Day Fiance
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67