‘Love Is Not Enough:’ Shekinah Finally Calls Out Sarper’s Despicable Behavior on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance is full of controversial couples. However, even with Michael and Angela still in the headlines, the pair that’s dealing with the most drama is Shekinah and Sarper. In fact, Shekinah recently called out Sarper’s behavior on 90 Day Fiance.

Initially, Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven looked like a great match. They both enjoyed fitness and seemed to have a strong connection. Unfortunately, things quickly unraveled, with Sarper being very controlling of his partner. Other couples on the show quickly took notice and tried to plead with Shekinah to leave Sarper behind. However, she was totally against it until Sarper admitted to sleeping with over 2,500 women.

Shekinah & Sarper Aren’t Seeing Eye to Eye on 90 Day Fiance

The couple has been on shaky ground for a while, and it all came to a head during the September 9th, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when Shekinah sat down with Sarper after he pulled out her hair extensions during an argument about a vanity (via People).

“Sarper, you ripped my hair extension out of my head,” Shekinah said. “Have you even asked me one time if my head is okay?”

“Eventually, my emotions and feelings towards you are going to completely change,” she added. “And I don’t want that to happen, but I’m just telling you it can happen in one night.”

It all seemed to boil down to Sarper’s anger issues, which are something Shekinah has dealt with in the past with other partners. “Love is not enough,” she told Sarper.

By the end of the conversation, Sarper had owned up to his actions and agreed to go to therapy with Shekinah to try and get back on track. Shekinah remained optimistic about her partner turning things around, but she’s aware that there’s work to be done.

“I want to believe that he can do this,” she explained. “The way that he can show me that he learned anything is by changing, and I think he will if he loves me as much as he says he does.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air on Mondays at 8 PM EST on TLC.

