For longtime fans of 90 Day Fiance, there’s no shortage of drama each season, but the current drama surrounding Michael Ilesanmi and his GoFundMe is something entirely special. Here’s why Michael’s GoFundMe has stirred up plenty of drama this season.

Michael From 90 Day Fiance’s GoFundMe, Explained

For several seasons, Michael Ilesanmi has been in a relationship with Angela Deem and their relationship has been fraught, to say the least. Angela has consistently yelled at Michael and accused him of many things, including cheating on her and trying to scam her into getting him a green card and gaining U.S. citizenship. This past season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, the situation reached its breaking point where Michael moved to the United States in December of 2023. Only two months later, Michael fled Angela’s home saying that he “feared for his life.”

The two have been separated since then and Angela had filed for an annulment in June, which is when a court invalidates a marriage and says that it never legally happened. Angela insists that Michael scammed her to gain residence in the United States and was a part of a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to seduce American women into marriage to gain them access. For a while, people supported Angela, but in a recent episode, the private investigator that Angela hired earlier in the season, presented his findings and said that he found no evidence Michael scammed her, cheated on her, or had any ulterior motives.

After this episode, Michael then created a GoFundMe page with the assistance of Mary K from the YouTube channel Kiki & Kibbitz, to help pay for an attorney for his upcoming legal battles. Michael writes on his GoFundMe page that “I have a legal battle to fight and that fight will be expensive. The money that is being donated will be used to cover all legal expenses in connection with this annulment and any other legal matters I may have to deal with as a result of this annulment filing. I am asking all my fans to help – whatever you can give I would deeply appreciate.”

While Michael had initially asked for $25,000, in the week since it was created, $43,131 has been donated to him by over 2,200 different people as of the time of this writing. Most of the comments on the GoFundMe page express support for Michael and hope that he’s able to get out of the bad situation he’s in. Since he left Angela’s home, Michael has been posting positive pictures of him with his football club and seems to be much happier and healthier mentally because of it. It’s still unclear how his legal situation will play out, but at the very least, it seems that there’s a strong outpouring of positive support in recent days.

