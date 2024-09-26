90 Day Fiance: What Happened To Daniele and Yohan? Explained

90 Day Fiance is all about couples trying to make their relationships work despite all kinds of obstacles. However, the cameras don’t roll forever, leaving fans scrambling to find information about their favorite people from the show. So, what happened to Daniele and Yohan from 90 Day Fiance?

Daniele and Yohan From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship Status, Explained

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo’s relationship started like a lot of others on 90 Day Fiance, with Daniele traveling to the Dominican Republic, where Yohan lived, and falling madly in love. The initial plan was for Yohan to move to the United States, but things changed, and Daniele made her way to the Dominican Republic, which was sort of the beginning of the end for the couple.

Yohan didn’t appreciate that his partner led him astray, and despite them getting married, he didn’t remain faithful, and Daniele caught wind of his secret movements. In a November 2023 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (via People), she revealed that a woman messaged her about being in a relationship with her husband.

“The other day a woman wrote to me on social media and told me that she has been in a relationship with my husband for two years — since the month before we got married — and she wanted to ask me if we were really getting a divorce,” Daniele said. “She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years. And she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex.”

During the Tell All months later, Daniele revealed that it was far more than one woman, claiming that Yohan had slept with between 50 and 60 women after marrying her. Obviously, their relationship came to an end, but Yohan didn’t seem too broken up about it. He posted an image of himself on Instagram in early 2024, showing off his new body after months of working out. Yohan also revealed (via Screen Rant) that he started a new job, really turning his life around after his time on TV.

Did Daniele and Yohan Stay Broken Up?

Despite the messy breakup, there’s a pretty big update regarding the couple as of September 25, 2024. Yohan posted a picture of him and Daniele together on Instagram, and despite people in the comments claiming it was an old image, Daniele posted an image of herself on her story around the same time wearing the same outfit from Yohan’s post. It’s not confirmation that they’re back together, but they’re sure making it appear like they’re working things out.

And that’s what happened to Daniele and Yohan from 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

