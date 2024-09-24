There are plenty of colorful characters on 90 Day Fiance, but few hold a candle to Tigerlily Taylor. Despite going on the show to find love, her name has been the topic of conversations online. So, here’s Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance‘s real name confirmed.

Recommended Videos

What Is Tigerlily From 90 Day Fiance’s Real Name?

Appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tigerlily fell for Adnan Abdelfattah, a young man living in Amman, after coming across his profile on social media. Her relationship is one of the more interesting in recent memory, with Tigerlily knowing very little of Adnan’s culture before agreeing to fly across the world to be with him. And all this interest has led to people asking questions on social media, some of which Tigerlily is happy to answer.

The biggest question revolves around her name, as “Tigerlily” isn’t the most common moniker in Florida, where she lives. Well, that isn’t her original name, as she revealed on Instagram (via ScreenRant) that her birth name was “Mariko,” which was given to her because she is half-Japanese on her mother’s side.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Are Ashley and Manuel Still Together? Answered

Why Did Tigerlily From 90 Day Fiance Change Her Name?

Of course, Tigerlily is a far cry from Mariko, and fans were quick to ask the reality star about the massive change. She first confirmed that Tigerlily is, in fact, her legal name before going into the details about why she changed it.

The first explanation she gives is that “Mariko” means something derogatory in another language. It’s likely she’s referring to a slang term in Spanish for a homosexual man. However, the other two reasons are a bit more strange.

Tigerlily also claims that the person who gave her the name “poisoned, killed, and stole” from someone important to her. She doesn’t name any names, but she’s confirmed it wasn’t one of her parents. Finally, she says she believes that people should be able to choose their own names. Tigerlily did have some help when making this massive decision, though.

After deciding to choose a new name (via Reddit), Tigerlily listened to her kids obsess over the movie Peter Pan and the character Princess Tigerlily. They thought it would be a great name for their mom and that sealed the deal.

And that’s Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance‘s real name confirmed.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy