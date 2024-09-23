90 Day Fiance: Are Ashley and Manuel Still Together? Answered

Most 90 Day Fiance couples don’t last long, and the ones that do definitely don’t survive accusations of infidelity. Well, Ashley and Manuel have been trying to change the narrative, but sometimes, trying just isn’t enough. So, are Ashley and Manuel still together on 90 Day Fiance?

Ashley and Manuel From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship Status, Explained

Making their 90 Day Fiance debut in Season 10, Ashley and Manuel didn’t come out of the gates swinging as a couple. Communications issues were at the forefront of their tenure on the show, and Ashey classifying herself as a witch didn’t help matters, as her partner had a hard time wrapping his head around the whole thing. However, despite all those issues, Ashley and Manuel appear to still be going strong, at least according to social media.

In September 2024, Manuel took to Instagram to show some appreciation for his partner, who he referred to as his “beautiful witch.” “Together for two years now, if life allows us for many more years,” he wrote as part of a slideshow of images of the happy couple. “Happy anniversary my beautiful witch, I love you forever.”

And fans don’t need to worry about this being just an attempt by Manuel to make himself look better, as Ashley responded to the post with, “Te amoooooo boo,” which is, of course, “I love you, boo” in Spanish.

What Problems Have Manuel and Ashley Had on 90 Day Fiance?

After dealing with communications problems on 90 Day Fiance, the couple returned on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After and got into arguments about a major issue in a lot of relationships: money. Manuel wanted to send money back to his family in Ecuador, and when Ashley didn’t get on board immediately, he threatened to move back home. Things only escalated when Ashley accused Manuel of sending money to his ex-girlfriend.

Based on the social media post, however, it appears the couple has turned over a new leaf, with Manuel choosing to stay in the United States with his wife. Things probably aren’t perfect, but it’s a new day for the couple who have been in the middle of so much drama on 90 Day Fiance.

And that’s whether Manuel and Ashley are still together 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

