90 Day Fiance: Are Dempsey and Statler Still Together? Answered

Chris McMullen
Published: Sep 18, 2024 02:08 pm

Dempsey and Statler, recently seen on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, have had an interesting relationship, to say the least. But have they made it last? Are 90 Day Fiance’s Dempsey and Statler still together? Here’s the answer.

Are Dempsey and Statler from 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

Dempsey and Statler from 90 Day Fiance are reportedly no longer together. It didn’t look good for the couple when, on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Statler accused her of making her ferry panic attack worse. “Instead of calming me down, Dempsey’s over here saying maybe we shouldn’t be together,” she said.

So, what happened next? We may not get the full story till 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Tell All, but as reported by Monsters and Critics, Statler apparently posted confirmation of the break-up to her Instagram before it was deleted. However, 90 Day Fiance fan account Shabooty capture the images before they were binned.

According to the post, Statler found out that Dempsey was having an affair with a woman called Georgi, and found out during filming. Screen Rant also reported that there were earlier signs, with Statler tweeting that she was heartbroken back in May 2024. So, why delete the tweets and posts?

Maybe Statler decided she need her privacy, thought better of it, or posted in a moment of anger. And while it’s not clear what the terms of her contract with 90 Day Fiance are, you can bet the show’s producers wanted to break the news of their break-up. But it looks like Statler has already let the cat out of the bag.

It’s not been officially confirmed, but the answer to whether 90 Day Fiance‘s Dempsey and Statler are still together appears to be no.

