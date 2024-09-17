‘90 Day Fiance’: Who Is Porscha Raemond, Big Ed’s Fiancee?

90 Day Fiancés Big Ed is engaged again, after his split with fiance Liz Woods. But the circumstances of his engagement are a little surprising. He’s what we know about Porscha Raemond, Big Ed’s new fiancée of Big Ed from 90 Day Fiancé.

What You Need To Know about 90 Day Fiance’s Porscha Raemond

90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s new fiancé, Porscha Raemond, is a fan he met at a Big Ed Meet & Greet. He proposed to her 24 hours after meeting her. I’ll give you a minute to let that sink in.

As reported by Page Six, Big Ed, real name Ed Brown, met Raemond at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Plantation, Florida. And, a day later, he proposed to her at YOLO, a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, using a paperclip as a ring (via Us Weekly). She agreed, making her his fourth fiancée.

At 29, Raemond is thirty years younger than Big Ed. But according to TMZ’s sources, the engagement is “definitely real.” However, Ed hasn’t come off well in some of his 90 Day Fiancé appearances, and the news has been greeted with cynicism.

90 Day Fiancé Fans Share Their Skepticism

Over on one Twitter/X thread, users suggested this is Ed’s bid to maintain his fame, while others have suggested Ed’s previous fiancees have used him as a springboard to reality TV fame. However, Raemond seems to have next to no social media presence at the time of writing.

So desperate to stay on tv. We don’t want to see him or Angela ever again. Please. — Char Jar 🇵🇸🍉 1491 (@CharnelJerome) September 17, 2024

Could this be a genuine romance? It’s certainly possible, though I’m hoping, for Ed’s sake, it doesn’t lead to a Misery-style situation. There absolutely are stars who married fans, and made it work, but it still seems ill-advised given the time frame.

So, Porscha Raemond, the new fiancee of Big Ed from 90 Day Fiance, is a fan who met him at a signing and, 24 hours later, was engaged to the reality TV star.

