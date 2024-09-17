90 Day Fiance: Are Yara and Jovi Still Together? Answered

It feels like more and more 90 Day Fiance couples are breaking up. Most reality dating shows have a bad shooting percentage, but 90 Day Fiance is on another level right now. So, are Yara and Jovi from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Did Yara and Jovi From 90 Day Fiance Break Up?

Starting their journey during 90 Day Fiance Season 8, Jovi met Yara on a travel app. They fell for each other, but with Jovi being from the United States and Yara living in Ukraine, things got complicated. Eventually, the two made things work, going on to have a baby. However, in recent days, things have taken a turn, with Jovi announcing that he’s no longer with Yara.

Responding to a comment on Instagram asking whether the couple was still together after not posting pictures together for a while, Jovia said, “No, we are not.” No further context has been provided, and with Jovie’s sense of humor, some fans are holding out hope that he’s joking. But based on the issues the couple has dealt with in the past, it doesn’t seem likely.

Yara and Jovi’s Complicated Relationship, Explained

While Yara and Jovi’s relationship started out strong, the good times didn’t last forever. Jovi’s long hours at work bothered Yara, especially after she had the baby, and then there was the strip club issue. Jovi enjoyed hitting up those kinds of establishments, drinking and having fun with his friends, and Yara didn’t appreciate it one bit. The two were on such bad terms that when they landed on 90 Day: The Last Resort, the spinoff show meant for couples on the rocks and trying to work things out, Yara was taking birth control pills despite the couple agreeing to try for another baby.

It’s been quite some time since The Last Resort filmed, and Yara and Jovi haven’t been in the headlines much. However, quiet doesn’t always mean good, and it appears that the time away from the cameras wasn’t good for the couple. Fans will just have to wait for one of the two to end up on another 90 Day show or post an update on social media to learn more.

And that’s whether Yara and Jovi are still together.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance airs on TLC.

