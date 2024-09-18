Who Is Tigerlily From 90 Day Fiance’s Ex-Husband?

Tigerlily is a fan favorite on 90 Day Fiance, especially due to her extreme looks and fast marriage to her new husband. However, she was married once before, and 90 Day Fiance fans can’t help but ask: Who is Tigerlily’s ex-husband?

Recommended Videos

Who Was Tigerlily Married to Before 90 Day Fiance?

Before accepting and marrying her current husband, Adnan Abdelfattah, Tigerlily was married to the CEO of Tidel, Darren Taylor. Tigerlily and Darren Taylor were married in 2013 but legally separated in 2021. While Tigerlily has gone on to say many different things about Darren and her previous marriage, it’s unclear if this is played up for reality TV or if her “golden birdcage” comments have any pull behind them.

Video via TLC

From her previous marriage, Tigerlily has two children with Darren, and her new husband seems to want to add to the pack. It seems that their chemistry may be drier than the desert since Tigerlily wasn’t even aware that he wanted kids.

Related: ‘90 Day Fiance’: Who Is Porscha Raemond, Big Ed’s Fiancee?

It also seems that fans think that Adnan is more in love with himself than he is with Tigerlily, especially since he seems to have quite a few red flags in his comments and how he treats her. If she left her previous husband due to his control issues, was this the best choice to go for?

Talk about a superficial relationship 🤦🏻‍♂️ Adnan has already made 2 controlling comments & they haven’t even left the airport yet.

Why would she choose 2 marry this tool? 🤡 Well, if Tigerlily doesn’t love Adnan, he’s very much in love with himself. 🤔#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/QJYmmkvGrl — Larry (@mechmonster2000) September 12, 2024 Tweet via @mechmonster2000 on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

I guess we’ll need to stay tuned in to the latest episodes of 90 Day Fiance if we want to see how this one turns out, but I have a feeling that things aren’t going to be as great with her ex-husband as Tigerlily wants them to be. Hopefully their chemistry can improve. Otherwise, it may be time for him to start picking daisies instead of Tigerlilies.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is available to stream on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy