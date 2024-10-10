90 Day Fiance: Did Larissa Get Deported?

90 Day Fiance has plenty of horror stories. Of course, not every couple finds happiness, with what feels like the majority going up in flames. Colt and Larissa definitely fit into that category, but there’s more to their troubles than that. So, did Larissa from 90 Day Fiance get deported?

Recommended Videos

Was Larissa From 90 Day Fiance Forced to Leave the United States?

Larissa’s 90 Day Fiance journey starts all the way back in Season 6. She met Colt online, and things started moving fast. The two got married after Larissa traveled from Brazil to the United States, and everything seemed to be okay at first. Unfortunately, issues between Larissa and Colt got worse, and it didn’t help matters that Colt’s mom, Debbie, was always around and taking her son’s side.

Things got so bad that Larissa was arrested three times for domestic abuse, and that’s when the possibility of deportation started being brought up. After her third arrest, the reality star took to Instagram to explain her side of the story while also hinting at the possibility of her having to leave the country (via Screen Rant). While Colt and Larissa would divorce in 2019, the matter didn’t clear itself up.

In 2020, after being let go by 90 Day Fiance due to her posting on the adult site CamSoda, Larissa was detained by ICE. She was traveling with her new boyfriend, Eric, but before they could get to their destination, they were stopped, and Larissa was taken into custody. Thankfully, it was all a misunderstanding, and Larissa was let go (via LA Times).

Related: Are Mary and Brandan From 90 Day Fiance Still Together? Answered

Is Larissa Still in the United States?

Larissa now lives in Colorado with Eric and has a new lease on life. She’s become an entrepreneur and found success as an adult content creator. However, despite the new career, she’s still trying to make things work on TV.

As of writing, the former 90 Day Fiance star is competing in E!’s House of Villains, a competition show that brings together some of the biggest villains from reality TV and makes them duke it out for a cash prize. Season 2 is still airing and Larissa hasn’t been eliminated yet, meaning she’s still got a chance at the $200,000.

And that’s whether Larissa from 90 Day Fiance got deported.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy