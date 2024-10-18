Reality TV fans typically tune in for the drama. They don’t want to see people happy; they want them to be miserable and constantly arguing. That’s why it’s always nice when a show like 90 Day Fiance has a success story. So, is Annie from 90 Day Fiance pregnant?

Recommended Videos

Are David and Annie From 90 Day Fiance Having a Baby?

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan had a strange start to their 90 Day Fiance journey. While they seemed to really be into each other from the jump, viewers couldn’t help but notice the age gap and claimed David was a creep. However, David got the last laugh, with the two getting married and hitting major milestones in their relationship. In fact, they’re preparing to enter a new phase of their lives, as Annie is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The couple announced that they were using IVF to try and get pregnant. In June 2024, Annie underwent an embryo transfer, and just a few weeks later, the 90 Day Fiance stars let the world know they were expecting (via People). They were in really high spirits, thanking everyone for all of the support they’d received. The good news didn’t stop there, though.

“We are having a baby girl! So humbled by all the love and support that we’ve received throughout this journey with IVF,” the couple announced on 90 Day Fiance‘s official Instagram page. “We really experienced taking the impossible to reality. I’m so happy I get to experience the feeling of being a mom. We are over the moon.”

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Is Jihoon Still Part of His Child’s Life?

Of course, as anyone who has kids knows, the journey doesn’t stop there. Annie still has a few months before her due date, with the baby girl set to arrive in March 2025. Thankfully, David has plenty of experience raising kids, as he already has a couple of his own from a previous relationship. Sure, they’re all grown up now, but a dad never loses his instincts. He’s also been by his wife’s side every step of the way, even posting a photo from her recent baby shower, which appears to have gone off without a hitch.

And that’s whether Annie from 90 Day Fiance is pregnant. If you’re interested in more, here’s whether Nick and Devin got cut from the TLC show.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy